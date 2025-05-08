Cowboys finally address the WR2 position with a legitimate threat

In a bold move aimed at revitalizing their offense, the Dallas Cowboys have finally addressed the wide receiver position opposite WR CeeDee Lamb with a legitimate threat.

Early Wednesday morning, 105.3 The Fan Insider Bobby Belt broke the news about the Dallas Cowboys finalizing a trade to acquire WR George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Entertaining you guys with my writing might be #1 in my heart, but it comes #2 to my real job in which my daily shifts start at 5am.

Belt broke the news near 6am, and despite my sleepiness at the early hour, I jumped out of my stool, rejoicing in the fact that the Cowboys actually made a big move to improve their offense.

Our very own Inside The Star Staff Writer Shane Taylor published the breaking news post with all the details, and you can read about it here.

The trade, finalized on May 7th, sees Dallas receiving Pickens and a 2026 6th-round draft pick in exchange for a 2026 3rd-round pick and a 2027 5th-round selection.

A Dawg in College and in the NFL

George Pickens, a standout at the University of Georgia, entered the NFL as a 2nd-round pick by the Steelers in the 2022 draft.

Standing at 6’3″ and weighing 200 pounds, Pickens quickly made a name for himself with his exceptional catching ability and body contortion.

Over three seasons in Pittsburgh, he amassed 174 receptions for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His sophomore season in 2023 was particularly noteworthy, recording 63 catches for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns, leading the league with an 18.1 yards-per-reception average.

Despite a slightly less productive 2024 season, where he logged 59 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns over 14 games, Pickens remained a consistent deep threat.

Pickens averages 16.3 yards per reception since entering the league in 2022, good enough to rank 1st among qualifying candidates, ahead of players like AJ Brown and Brandon Aiyuk.

Mutual Strategies

The decision to trade Pickens comes after the Steelers’ acquisition of Pro Bowl WR DK Metcalf, signaling a shift in their offensive strategy.

While Pickens showcased immense talent, his tenure in Pittsburgh was marred by concerns over maturity and consistency, including disciplinary issues and missed team functions.

For the Cowboys, this trade addresses a pressing need for a reliable secondary receiver to complement star WR CeeDee Lamb.

Last season, WR Jalen Tolbert was the team’s second-leading receiver with only 610 yards in 17 games played, highlighting the lack of depth in the receiving corps.

A Boost in Production

Integrating Pickens into the Cowboys’ offense offers QB Dak Prescott a formidable duo of outside threats.

Pickens’ ability to stretch the field and make contested catches will alleviate defensive pressure on Lamb and open up opportunities for other playmakers.

Under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, known for his dynamic offensive schemes, Pickens is poised to thrive.

However, the Cowboys must also consider the financial implications.

Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract, earning $3.65 million, and will become a free agent in March 2026.

With upcoming contract negotiations for key players EDGE Micah Parsons, OL Tyler Smith, and CB DaRon Bland, Dallas faces challenging salary cap decisions as early as 2026.

Looking Ahead

The addition of Pickens has sparked optimism among Cowboys fans and analysts.

Sportsbook odds reflect this sentiment, with Dallas’ Super Bowl odds improving to as high as +5000 following the trade.

If Pickens can integrate seamlessly and maintain focus, he could be the catalyst that propels the Cowboys deep into the postseason.

As the 2025 season approaches, all eyes will be on how Pickens adapts to his new environment and whether he can fulfill the high expectations set by the Cowboys’ front office and fanbase.

Playing for the Dallas Cowboys is no easy task. Players must realize that when The Star is on your helmet, the spotlight is always hot on you.

Pickens has the type of personality to thrive in Dallas, and something tells me he is going to do just that.