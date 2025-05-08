Rookie Radar: Cowboys set to face off against 6 players they evaluated

As the 2025 NFL season approaches, the Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a familiar position: analyzing how young talent they once scouted will now line up against them.

Every draft season, dozens of prospects are evaluated by every front office, and only a select few make it to The Star in Frisco.

For others, the journey leads elsewhere, sometimes to opposing sidelines.

This year, several rookies who were reportedly on the Cowboys’ draft radar have landed with teams who Dallas plays during the 2025 season.

Here is a list of six notable Cowboys’ draft prospects who will line up on the opposite sideline next season.

LB Jihaad Campbell, Philadelphia Eagles

One of the most painful draft misses for Dallas fans will be linebacker Jihaad Campbell, now with the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

The Alabama standout was highly regarded for his athleticism, sideline-to-sideline speed, and versatility, traits that any team would be happy to have on their defense.

Campbell brings immediate energy to the Eagles’ linebacker corps, and his debut against Dallas will be closely watched.

The Cowboys’ offensive line will need to account for his quick blitzes and strong instincts, especially in divisional matchups where every inch counts.

DT Walter Nolen, Arizona Cardinals

Another conference foe added a player the Cowboys had eyes on in the pre-draft process. DT

Walter Nolen, the massive and disruptive defensive tackle from Ole Miss, was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals.

Nolen was considered a possible mid-to-late 1st-round target for Dallas as they looked to shore up their run defense.

Instead, he’ll now anchor the Cardinals’ interior defensive line and face off against Tyler Smith, Cooper Beebe, and rookie Tyler Booker in what’s sure to be a trench war.

Nolen’s strength and ability to collapse the pocket from the inside could pose a significant challenge for QB Dak Prescott and the Cowboys’ ground game.

WR Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Wide receiver was one of the Cowboys’ top needs in the draft, and Houston’s Matthew Golden drew interest as a possible selection in the 1st round.

Golden’s route-running polish and strong hands made him a valuable target for teams looking to round out their receiving corps.

Now a member of the Green Bay Packers, Golden is expected to contribute in the slot and as a return specialist.

With Dallas facing off against the Packers this season, their secondary, led by Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, will need to keep tabs on this explosive rookie, who thrives on creating separation in space.

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

The Cowboys explored several running back options in the draft, and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton was reportedly high on their board.

Instead, he found a home in Los Angeles, where he is expected to carry a significant load early on.

Hampton’s blend of power and balance makes him a tough tackle, especially in second halves when defenses wear down.

Dallas will need solid linebacker play and interior run defense to keep him in check during their matchup against the Chargers this fall.

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Many draft analysts pegged WR Tetairoa McMillan as a potential 1st-round gem, and the Cowboys reportedly did their due diligence on the tall, acrobatic Arizona wideout.

Now a Panther, McMillan joins a young offense where his size and catch radius should make him an immediate red zone threat.

When Dallas faces Carolina, look for a compelling matchup between McMillan and DaRon Bland or Trevon Diggs in the slot or boundary. His size advantage will test the Cowboys’ ability to contest 50/50 balls.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty was another back the Cowboys reportedly monitored, thanks to his dual-threat ability as a runner and pass-catcher.

Jeanty was one of the most productive backs in college football and now brings his electric skillset to a Denver offense in transition.

Against Dallas, Jeanty’s versatility will be a key factor. Whether catching screens, running between the tackles, or lining up wide, he could stress the Cowboys’ linebackers and safeties, especially in nickel packages.

Hindsight is 20/20

The Cowboys are known for keeping a tight draft board, and it’s clear they did their homework on several prospects now playing for opponents.

As the 2025 season unfolds, watching these rookies develop and square off against Dallas will be a fascinating subplot to the Cowboys’ campaign.

Whether they made the right calls or missed opportunities, only time will tell.