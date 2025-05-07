Steelers trade WR George Pickens to the Cowboys for draft picks

Well, good morning Cowboys nation. Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys told us not long ago that the train had not left the station, and he was actually right for once.

Regardless of what you think about him, they made a move for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens on Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

As part of the deal, the Cowboys will also receive a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Steelers. Pittsburgh will receive a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick from Dallas in the trade.

We’ve agreed to terms to acquire WR George Pickens and a 2027 6th-round pick from the Steelers in exchange for a 2026 3rd-round pick and a 2027 5th-round pick.



📰: https://t.co/6bwTbmwTSW | @blockchain pic.twitter.com/m3C0JcyzxX — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 7, 2025

The Steelers acquired star wide receiver DK Metcalf in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this offseason and inked him to a $150 million deal, which sparked some conjecture that Pickens could be on the move.

The Good & The Bad

Pickens had 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games for the Steelers in 2024 with below-average quarterback play, probably even worse than that.

However, his play came with some consternation for the organization. He argued with fans, fought a Cleveland Browns player and was called out by Mike Tomlin for multiple infractions during a game.

The best year of his career came in 2023 when he totaled 1,140 yards and five touchdowns on 106 targets. He even led the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception.

Top 10 OL by end of season+Healthy Dak=Top 8 offense

Look, it is a contract year for him, so Dallas made the move to finally add a guy next to CeeDee Lamb. He was the best available guy out there, and if they can stop the other issues as to why the Steelers moved on from him, this could be a home run.

I am seeing a lot of mixed feelings on social media right now, but take a look at the video from Dan Orlovsky. This move probably makes the Dallas Cowboys a playoff team.

If Dak Prescott can stay on the field, I 100% agree with him. Say whatever you want, and yes, he needs to show up in January, but let’s not forget what he did less than two years ago.

New Cowboys WR George Pickens is happy to play with Dak Prescott after playing with some questionable passers dating back to Georgia



In Pittsburgh, the list includes Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky, an old Russell Wilson and Justin Fields

Prescott is coming off a season-ending hamstring injury but threw for 4,516 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his last full season played. That was with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

Going Forward

If Pickens can show up and prove himself, then the Cowboys will have a interesting decision on their hands. They will either have to pay him or get some comp picks for him. The issue is they still have to pay Micah Parsons.

If you have followed me enough on here, I said they needed someone next to CeeDee Lamb or this team was going to struggle. Well, they got the best guy that was available.

His lack of effort and the other things he did while with the Steelers is probably why they wanted him out, but now he has a above-average guy throwing him the football.

I truly think now the Dallas Cowboys can make the playoffs, and before that I did not think they had any shot in a heck of doing that, but in terms of the level of talent he is bringing and some of the production as a WR2, great move.

I am normally the negative one on this site, but for now, Jerry Jones did exactly what I have begged him to do for months.

So I am happy with the move, and now it is all about if he will keep his head in the game and do what he is supposed to do in a contract year and ball out and help this team win games!

Let’s see what happens the rest of the summer.