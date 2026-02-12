Cowboys Free Agency Has to Set the Tone for the Defense in 2026

Seattle didn’t fix its defense by gambling in free agency. Every addition had a role in the structure of the defense.

That’s the mindset Dallas needs.

I know free agency isn’t about fixing everything; it’s about stabilizing the roster, so the defense can function consistently.

For the Cowboys, that stability starts on the edge and behind the defensive line.

Edge Rushers Who Strengthen the Foundation

I feel that Seattle’s edge defenders didn’t rush recklessly. They set the edge, forced runs back inside, and pressured quarterbacks without breaking containment.

Trey Hendrickson fits that approach cleanly. He plays with power, understands leverage, and wins within the framework of the defense.

Emmanuel Ogbah adds value by doing whatever it takes to get the job done. He’s strong against the run, versatile along the line, and effective without a diva attitude.

Khalil Mack adds physicality. He alters how offenses approach the edge, even when the stat sheet doesn’t reflect it.

Jadeveon Clowney, when used correctly, as the Cowboys did, he fits the veteran pass rusher role perfectly. He absorbs blocks, disrupts timing, and adds a physical presence that matters.

Linebackers Who Keep the Connected

Seattle’s linebackers didn’t freelance, they read, reacted, and finished plays. That is something I think Dallas has missed at the position.

Devin Bush brings speed with control. He closes space quickly and understands zone concepts.

Denzel Perryman is a tone setter for the defense. He’s decisive, physical, and reliable against the run.

Bobby Wagner is getting old, but the leadership, communication, and alignment skills he would bring are unmatched.

Zach Cunningham is another veteran who stays within the structure of the scheme and helps limit mistakes made by the defense.

Why This Approach Works

Seattle didn’t build around flashy players. Before the Super Bowl, could you name more than two of their linebackers?

Their defense is built on players who know their role and execute at a high standard. This is where Dallas needs to start once they figure out what type of defense they will be running.

The Cowboys have the opportunity to build through free agency to fill spots on the defense with veterans who know the speed of the NFL.

These veterans picked up in free agency would help groom rookies drafted for an easier transition to the NFL.

To have a good defense, it would not hurt the Dallas Cowboys’ front office to look at how Seattle built their defense. The perfect mix of veterans and rookies can be had, but Dallas has to look at the big picture, not just flashy names.

