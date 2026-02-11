Former LB Sean Lee says Cowboys will have a huge year in 2026

The Super Bowl is when a lot of the close media members run into former Dallas Cowboys players and others, and this year was the same deal.

One player that they ran into was former linebacker Sean Lee. Lee played with Dallas for ten years from 2010 to 2020 and was a three-time Pro Bowler and a All-Pro in the 2016 season.

He clearly still keeps up with the team and had some strong words about what he thinks about Dallas and how things will shape up for them in 2026.

Huge Year in 26?

That is exactly what Sean Lee thinks is going to happen with the Dallas Cowboys next season.

“I love the Cowboys through and through,” Lee said. “Every single game, every single play. Love the Cowboys, love the fans, and excited to watch them next year, they’re going to bounce back and have a huge year.”

Let’s be honest with ourselves here first. In order for Dallas to have a huge year, it is going to start on the defensive side of football. They gave up the most points per game in the NFL last season at 30.1.

Even knowing that, Lee thinks the changes they have made thus far will start helping them repair that side of the football.

“Getting the coordinator in, getting the personnel healthy again. I think there were a lot of games where they had a lot of personnel in and out, a lot of people who weren’t healthy,” Lee said.

“Getting some continuity with a new coordinator, drafting some guys, bringing some young guys in, I think this defense is going to bounce back quick because the talent is there.”

The Cowboys clearly have a need both at linebacker and in the secondary. Lee said that the ideal linebacker for him is someone who is instinctual, a guy who is quick and is a player that loves to hit. He also noted that he should prepare constantly, making his teammates better by leading from the front.

DeMarvion Overshown should be that guy for them next season, but they still need at least one other linebacker to pair with him and one other rotational guy that can fill in for a few snaps each game.

https://twitter.com/FBGreatMoments/status/2020580948706791842?s=20

He also talked about how he thinks Dallas has both the right head coach and quarterback in the building as well. Lee once played with Dak for a number of years.

Lee is currently the Head of Sports Data for Adrenaline, a company that delivers real-time predictive analytics driven by advanced machine-learning and AI models on football broadcasts.

“We’re working with Monday Night Football to produce an [alternate] broadcast called Monday Night Football Playbook, where basically we’re able to identify formations in real time with Next Gen Stats sensor data,” he said.

It was pretty cool to hear from Sean Lee and get an understanding of what he is up to.

At the end of the day, though, he knows it just like we do. The only way this team can have a huge year is if they get it right on the defensive side of the football.

They have done well so far this offseason by adding an entirely new defensive coaching staff. Now it is about getting a few players to sign with them this offseason, and they have to nail the first two first round picks that they have in the draft in April.

They will be able to get a day one starter at least with the 12th overall pick and they have to hit on that.

I am not sure what they will do with the 20th overall pick they have from the Micah Parsons trade, but if a guy is not there that you like, don’t don’t force it and use it as trade bait.