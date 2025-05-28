Cowboys hoping Week 10 bye will be a blessing

For only the fourth time since the NFL began scheduling them, the Dallas Cowboys’ 2025 bye week falls in Week 10 of the schedule.

In the previous three, Dallas has won the following week in both of the home games, in 2003 against Buffalo and in 2021 against Atlanta. But they lost at Green Bay in 2009.

Unfortunately, in 2025, the Cowboys’ next game after the bye is in Las Vegas against the Raiders.

Given that six of the Cowboys’ final eight games that follow this bye are against teams that made the playoffs in 2024, it is imperative they come into this bye with a winning record.

The Long Road Ahead

Ideally, Dallas almost needs to be 6-3 at this point in the season if they want to be in the hunt for the NFC East title, or even the No. 1 seed.

If the Cowboys find themselves at 5-4 during their week off, they are likely looking at a #6 or #7 wildcard slot at best. Not that a 5-4 record even guarantees a playoff berth, for that matter.

A 4-5 record, or worse?

With the schedule ahead, it would take a miracle that even Miracle Max wouldn’t even attempt.

And there’s your obligatory 1990s movie reference for the month. Have fun storming the castle.

After The Bye

This will be the 37th bye week the Cowboys have enjoyed dating back to the 1990 season.

That year they thumped the Phoenix Cardinals 41-10 at Texas Stadium.

The good news is that Dallas has generally taken advantage of the time off. They are 24-12 in the games that follow a bye week all time.

They are 15-9 when those games are played on the road.

It will be the first time they are facing the Raiders after a bye. Their most common post-bye opponent has been the Eagles and the Cowboys are 5-1 in those games.

The only negative note is that Dallas has lost two of the last three post-bye games, including last year at San Francisco.

They haven’t won a post-bye road game since a 2021 victory over the Vikings in Minnesota. Cooper Rush’s last-minute touchdown pass to Amari Cooper was the game-winner.

Week 10 Numbers

With the bye, Dallas will carry over its Week 10 numbers to next year.

Dallas is 33-27-1 all-time in Week 10 games. At home, they are 14-12-1 with a 19-15 record on the road.

The Eagles, at 15 meetings, are the most common Week 10 opponent, as they were last year in Week 10.

Dallas is 9-6 against Philadelphia in those games.