Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks for the 2025 NFL Season

The 2025 NFL season is on the horizon, and elite quarterback play remains the foundation of success in today’s league.

From dynamic dual-threats to cerebral pocket passers, these quarterbacks are the key drivers of their teams’ Super Bowl hopes.

Here’s a breakdown of the top 10 NFL quarterbacks for 2025, complete with performance highlights and offensive weapons.

1. Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills

The reigning 2024 NFL MVP, Allen threw for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns while adding 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing TDs—making him the most versatile and dominant quarterback in the league.

Allen leads a high-powered offense with Dalton Kincaid, Khalil Shakir, and Keon Coleman poised to step up.

His physical tools and play-making ability make him the top QB entering 2025.

2. Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

Jackson was nearly unstoppable in 2024, tossing 41 touchdown passes and rushing for over 900 yards.

His chemistry with Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, and Rashod Bateman elevates Baltimore’s offense, while his improvision and athleticism continue to frustrate defenses.

Jackson remains the most explosive dual-threat quarterback in the NFL.

3. Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals

After leading the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43) last season, Burrow continues to thrive with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

His accuracy, anticipation, and leadership make him one of the most reliable quarterbacks in football—especially in big moments.

4. Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

Even with a slight dip in production, Mahomes remains a generational talent.

With Travis Kelce aging and Xavier Worthy having an uneven year receiving, rookie Jalen Royals may emerge as his next go-to weapon.

Mahomes’ creativity and command of Andy Reid’s system still make Kansas City a contender.

5. Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys

Prescott started the first eight games of the 2024 season, before a season-ending injury.

The lack of a running game and a receiver not named CeeDee Lamb did not help Dak Prescott in the eight games played.

Now with head coach Brian Schottenheimer and a revamped offense that includes CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, Prescott is in a strong position to return to MVP form in 2025.

6. Jayden Daniels – Washington Commanders

The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns, while rushing for 891 yards and six TDs.

With weapons like Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, Daniels enters 2025 as one of the league’s most exciting young stars.

7. Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers

Herbert threw for 23 touchdowns to just three interceptions in 2024 under Jim Harbaugh’s leadership.

Despite turnover and wide receiver, his arm strength, pocket poise, and decision-making remain elite.

He’s the centerpiece of a resurgent Chargers squad.

8. Brock Purdy – San Francisco 49ers

Purdy’s efficiency and poise continue to shine in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Surrounded by Christian McCafery, George Kittle, and Brandon Aiyuk, he’s one of the most consistent performers at the position—and now among the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

9. Baker Mayfield – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield had a career-best 2024 with 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdowns while rushing for 378 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

His chemistry with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, along with his renewed confidence, has revitalized his career and kept Tampa Bay firmly in playoff talks in 2025.

10. Jalen Hurts – Philadelphia Eagles

A down year in 2024, Hurts had 2,903 passing yards and 18 touchdowns to go with 630 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. The one area he was elite was in rushing touchdowns.

With the right adjustments, he could quickly climb back into MVP conversations.

Quarterbacks Rule the League (Except for the Eagles)

The 2025 NFL season will once again be shaped by its top quarterbacks.

Whether it’s MVP’s like Allen and Jackson or ascending quarterbacks like Daniels and Purdy, these 10 signal-callers are set to light up the league—and the scoreboard.