Seemingly forgotten Cowboys DE shouldn’t be overlooked

As the NFL offseason rolls forward, media chatter surrounding the Dallas Cowboys continues to focus on marquee names like DE Micah Parsons, DT Osa Odighizuwa, and incoming draft picks.

The Cowboys have added to their defensive line rotation in the wake of DeMarcus Lawrence’s free agent departure to the Northwest.

Dallas has added to their defensive end rotation by adding veterans like Dante Fowler Jr. and Payton Turner, as well as drafting Donovan Ezeiruaku in the 2nd round.

Amid the hype and speculation, one name has been conspicuously absent: Marshawn Kneeland.

The 2024 2nd round pick from Western Michigan showed early flashes of promise before a season-ending injury derailed his rookie campaign.

Now, as the Cowboys prepare for the 2025 season, Kneeland remains a forgotten figure in many discussions, but he shouldn’t be.

Rookie Promise

Kneeland impressed throughout training camp and the preseason in 2024, earning praise from coaches for his relentless motor and natural strength at the point of attack.

In limited snaps during the first six games of the regular season, Kneeland showed versatility as both a run defender and situational pass-rusher.

Though his stat line wasn’t eye-popping, recording just 1.5 sacks and a handful of tackles, the film told a more encouraging story.

His ability to set the edge, absorb double teams, and create interior pressure stood out for a mid-round rookie adjusting to NFL speed.

Unfortunately, Kneeland’s momentum was cut short by a torn pectoral muscle suffered in Week 7, sidelining him for the remainder of the 2024 season.

In his absence, the Cowboys’ defensive line rotation leaned heavily on veterans, and newer players rose up the depth chart.

As a result, Kneeland’s name has faded into the background, even as fans debate the need for reinforcements along the defensive front.

Sophomore Surge?

With a full offseason to recover and recondition, Kneeland is poised to return stronger in 2025.

At 6’3″ and 267 pounds with long arms and a wrestling background, he brings a unique physical profile to a defensive line that values versatility, something the Cowboys always covet.

While he may not be an every-down starter out of the gate, his potential as a key rotational player, especially on early downs and in base packages, remains high.

His presence could also help preserve the legs of veterans like Fowler and improve overall depth.

As training camp approaches, don’t be surprised if Marshawn Kneeland becomes a standout storyline.

Forgotten by fans and analysts alike, he may soon remind everyone why the Cowboys drafted him, and why he still belongs in the conversation as a future difference-maker on defense.