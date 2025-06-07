Cowboys’ LB room gets a boost with a bulked up Marist Liufau

Dallas Cowboys LB Marist Liufau has made significant strides this offseason, both physically and mentally, positioning himself as a strong contender for a starting role in the team’s competitive linebacker unit.

After a promising rookie season where he recorded 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles across 17 games, Liufau has focused on enhancing his physicality to better meet the demands of the NFL.

Standing at 6’2″ and weighing 234 pounds, the Notre Dame product has been working diligently to add muscle mass, aiming to improve his strength and durability on the field.

Liufau’s dedication has not gone unnoticed.

Veteran linebacker Damone Clark praised him:

He’s a sponge…He gives his all on every play, and the sky’s the limit for him.

Dallas’ former DC Mike Zimmer also commended Liufau’s versatility and intelligence, noting his ability to play multiple linebacker positions and make necessary adjustments during games.

Pushing to Start

The Cowboys’ linebacker room is notably competitive this offseason.

With the additions of veteran Kenneth Murray and free agent Jack Sanborn, along with the return of DeMarvion Overshown from injury, Liufau faces stiff competition.

However, his 2024 performance has kept him in the conversation for a starting role.

Liufau’s ability to adapt and learn quickly has been instrumental in his ascent.

He credits teammates like Damone Clark and Eric Kendricks for their mentorship, which has helped him understand the nuances of the game and improve his on-field decision-making.

Providing a Spark

As the Cowboys prepare for the upcoming season, Liufau’s combination of physical development, football intelligence, and adaptability makes him a valuable asset in a linebacker corps filled with talent.

After a disappointing finish to the 2024 season, which ended with no playoff appearance and inconsistent defensive performances, the Cowboys are under pressure to rebound on that side of the ball in 2025.

With Mike Zimmer gone and Matt Eberflus now at the helm, expectations are high for a more disciplined and physical defensive unit.

Liufau’s growth could be a key part of that turnaround.

His motor, toughness, and ability to play downhill against run fit in Eberflus’ hard-nosed defensive identity.

If he continues trending upward, Liufau could become one of the surprise contributors in a Cowboys defense that badly needs fresh energy and reliability at the second level.

His continued growth could be a significant factor in the team’s defensive success, and one could argue that the entire team, not just the defense, needs that same spark to leave their mark on 2025.