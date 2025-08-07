Prescott could break a franchise record, but it might not be a good thing

It’s way too early to draw sweeping conclusions from an early August joint practice, but the Dallas Cowboys’ performance against the Los Angeles Rams raised some early red flags.

The team’s run defense looked porous, and the ground game on offense didn’t fare much better.

While there’s still plenty of time to correct both issues before Week 1, the struggles beg an uncomfortable question: what if this is what the Cowboys are in 2025?

If so, it could mean Dallas will need to lean heavily on its passing attack, and that opens the door to a potentially historic season for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Chasing Romo

In 2012, Tony Romo set the Cowboys’ single-season passing yardage record with 4,903 yards.

It was a prolific year, full of shootouts and narrow finishes, but it ended in disappointment as the Cowboys finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs.

Fast forward to 2019, and Dak Prescott came heartbreakingly close to that mark, throwing for 4,902 yards: just one yard short.

Like Romo, Prescott’s impressive individual numbers couldn’t overcome the team’s inconsistency. The Cowboys again finished 8-8 and failed to make the postseason.

If the run game sputters in 2025 the way it did against the Rams in practice, Prescott could be positioned to shatter Romo’s long-standing record, but the Cowboys and their fans know from experience that gaudy stats don’t guarantee wins.

Still, records are records, and if nothing else, they would signal that Dak is still playing elite football in his 10th NFL season.

Dynamic Duo

Even if the rushing attack led by Miles Sanders, Javonte Williams, or the rookie duo of Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah doesn’t materialize into a consistent force, the Cowboys’ passing game is equipped to carry the load.

WR CeeDee Lamb continues to prove he’s one of the top receivers in football, and the offseason addition of George Pickens gives Dallas a true outside threat who can win one-on-one matchups and make contested catches.

This duo has the potential to be one of the best receiving tandems in the NFL.

Add in Jake Ferguson at tight end and a deep group of slot receivers and young playmakers, and there’s little doubt that Dallas has the firepower to light up the scoreboard through the air.

If the coaching staff leans into this aerial identity, Prescott will have every opportunity to not only break Romo’s record but possibly flirt with the 5,000-yard mark.

Playing From Behind

The darker side of this potential breakout year for Prescott is what it might say about the rest of the team, specifically, the defense.

If the Cowboys can’t stop the run, it could lead to long drives, early deficits, and more time spent trailing on the scoreboard.

That means throwing the ball more, which might boost Prescott’s numbers but also increases his exposure to sacks and turnovers.

No team wants to rely on a shootout every week, but if the defense can’t hold up and the run game falters, Dak Prescott may have no choice but to shoulder the entire load.

That could make 2025 a record-setting year, but at what cost?

Only time will tell if this offense becomes legendary, or just lopsided.