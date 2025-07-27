5 players to watch now that the Cowboys are in full pads

After several fast‑paced, no‑pad practices that highlighted speed and explosiveness, the Cowboys finally suit up in full pads for the first time today (Sunday, July 27th) in Oxnard.

The transition from helmets‑only to full contact instantly raises the intensity, and sets the stage for a new phase of evaluation:

Who can win one‑on‑one matchups, embrace physicality, and endure the grind?

With new HC Brian Schottenheimer and DC Matt Eberflus emphasizing both speed and toughness, the lid is off.

Now, it’s about who hits, who can endure, and who’s ready to make plays when things get real.

These are five players to watch closely:

DE Donovan Ezeiruaku

Rookie DE Donovan Ezeiruaku showed flashes during unpadded sessions with his speed off the edge and quick hands.

Now, with the pads on, it’s about proving he can finish through contact.

Coaches will look for:

Consistent leverage at the point of attack

Hand violence when disengaging

The ability to set the edge vs. the run

If he thrives under pressure, he could quickly rise in the rotation behind Micah Parsons and Sam Williams.

RB Deuce Vaughn

Vaughn’s quickness and vision have always stood out in space, but padded practices are where his size (5’5″) meets reality.

This is where Vaughn must show:

Toughness between the tackles

Willingness to finish runs through contact

Ball security when the hits come harder

If he proves he can take hits and bounce off would-be tacklers, he’ll push for a larger role as a situational back and kickoff/punt returner.

LB Marist Liufau

The rookie linebacker from Notre Dame has looked instinctive and fast, but now must show he can thump downhill.

Coaches will be watching for:

Block-shedding technique vs. guards and fullbacks

Wrap-up tackling form

Lateral quickness when scraping across the line

Liufau is competing for a permanent starting role on defense after being chosen to wear the green dot on his helmet as a rookie.

The green dot signifies that the calls are going into a player’s helmet, and they are tasked with making the calls and adjustments for the defense pre-snap.

It’s kind of a big deal, and Liufau handled it well, but can he build on that for 2025?

LT Tyler Guyton

All eyes will be on Guyton as he transitions into his second season as QB Dak Prescott’s blindside protector.

In no-pad sessions, he showcased elite footwork and athleticism.

With contact now live, the spotlight turns to:

Anchor strength vs. power rushers

Hand placement and punch timing

Communication with the left guard on twists and stunts

This is Guyton’s first real test this season since showing some warts as a rookie, and Sunday’s padded reps against the likes of Ezeiruaku and Sam Williams will be revealing.

RG Tyler Booker

Tyler Booker, the first-round rookie from Alabama, is being groomed to replace Zack Martin: no small task.

In shells, he moved well and showed good balance. With pads on, the Cowboys need to see:

Explosion off the snap and leg drive

Consistency finishing blocks to the whistle

Pulling ability on gap runs

Booker is already drawing praise for his leadership and intelligence, but this week will determine how soon he can dominate at the NFL level.

Wrapping it Up

Speed set the tone early in camp, but Sunday’s upcoming padded session marks a shift.

Now it’s about who brings physicality, who can fight in the trenches, and who separates when football turns violent.

If Ezeiruaku, Vaughn, Liufau, Guyton, and Booker meet the moment, they’ll position themselves as key contributors for 2025.

The real work has officially begun.