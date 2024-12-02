Cowboys might catch a break in week 14 matchup

The Dallas Cowboys will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals to town in week 14 on Monday night a week from today, and for a team that is 4-and-8, one side of the ball is a lot better than the other.

The offense is the only reason they have any wins this season, and if they weren’t four games under .500, Joe Burrow may be at the top of the list, fighting Josh Allen and Barkley for the MVP.

That is who I want to touch on, Joe Burrow. Burrow took a cleat early in the game against the Steelers yesterday, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby.

Burrow was seen with a very noticeable limp as he walked through the locker room after the 44-38 loss to the Steelers.

He said he was cleated on his right leg on the first play of the game, which created a gash that caused significant bleeding. He will know more about how he feels physically on Tuesday, he said.

INSANE: THE #BENGALS HAVE LOST 4 GAMES THIS SEASON WHEN THEY SCORED 30+ POINTS… and 6 games of 25+ points.



• 25 POINTS… LOST

• 33 POINTS… LOST

• 38 POINTS… LOST

• 34 POINTS… LOST

• 27 POINTS… LOST

• 38 POINTS… LOST



PATHETIC. JOE BURROW NEEDS A REAL DEFENSE. pic.twitter.com/wSBZy2qMHY — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 1, 2024

Good News For Cowboys

Let’s be honest here, whether we like it or not, do I think the Cowboys are going to make the playoffs? Absolutely not. They have gotten a few wins. It’s good for them.

Washington had not looked good until yesterday. The Giants are the WORST team in football, and before that, the cowboys got outscored 68-16.

If Joe Burrow is not 100%, the Cowboys might play a solid half of football, but he is going to rip this Cowboys defense apart, he and Chase are going to feast on Mike Zimmers defense.

What if I told you the 49ers Super Bowl title drought is longer than the Cowboys — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 2, 2024

As for the offense, they should be able to do a few things about how bad the Bengals defense is, but the real key here is the status of Burrow.

At 5-7, the Cowboys are still in with a shot, albeit a long one, of making the playoffs, and based on what we’ve seen this year, one could argue that Dallas isn’t a playoff team.

Jimmy Johnson Comments

Before the game against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson said something that is all true.

“I’m just saying they’re gonna get on a run. They’re gonna win today [against the New York Giants], they’re gonna win next week, they’re gonna win the week after that, they’re gonna get on a run and they’re gonna have a little bit of false hope,” said Johnson.

Michael Strahan agreed with Johnson, saying it was a little too late for the Cowboys to become contenders.

Let’s be honest, if Burrow plays they won’t win this week, they just aren’t good enough on either side of the ball to win this game, and the way the Panthers have been playing, they won’t win that game either!

Fans have been so caught up in winning two games in a row because this season has not gone the way most had hoped, yet some of us saw this coming with how bad Jerry Jones managed this offseason, by doing nothing to get better.

The Buccaneers are currently the 8 seed in the playoffs sitting at 6-6, while the Cowboys are the 12th seed at 5-7. Above them are three more teams, the Cardinals, Rams and 49ers. They would lose to every single one of them if they played tomorrow.

We are all living at the moment now, but once the draft order comes out and this team is not playing in the playoffs, everyone is going to hate the fact that they won any of those games.

All I am asking is to try and keep a level head when it comes to this stuff, the hate for Dak Prescott and not winning for the last 30 years is going to cost the Cowboys a solid draft spot.