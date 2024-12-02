1 Group can Revive the Cowboys Playoff Hopes

One group on the Dallas Cowboys football team can revive the playoff hopes for the team.

The Philadelphia Eagles are atop the division at 10-2, while the Washington Commanders are in second place with a record of 8-5. The Dallas Cowboys are currently in third place in the NFC East at 5-7, and with a little luck, they could sneak into the playoffs.

At the end of the season, the Cowboys have one more game against each of these teams in consecutive weeks.

If the Cowboys can pull off three wins in the next three weeks against teams that are not playing well, the last two games could decide their future.

The defense is the group that can make this happen, which is slowly getting back to full strength and understanding the new defensive schemes. Even fantasy football sees defense as being on the rise.

The DeMarvion Overshown Show

The standout player of the last two weeks is, without question, DeMarvion Overshown.

Over the last two weeks, Overshown has had 18 total tackles, 11 being solo and seven being assisted. He had two sacks, one fumble recovery, and one interception for a touchdown.

On Thanksgiving Day 2024, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports reported that he made history by becoming the second Cowboys player since 2002 to record both a pick-six and a fumble recovery in the same game, a remarkable achievement previously accomplished by safety Roy Williams. Overshown firmly established himself as the fifth player in Cowboys history to reach this milestone.

Many did not expect this type of production from the second-year player, but it is a great surprise for a team struggling in so many areas and a boost to the defensive group.

If DeMarvion Overshown can keep up this type of production, he will be a household name by the end of the season.

Micah Parsons is Roaring Back

Along with DeMarvion Overshown, the Cowboys are starting to see Micah Parsons hit his stride for the season.

Over the last two weeks against NFC East opponents, Parsons has 11 total tackles, five solo, six assisted, and 3.5 sacks.

Micah Parson had this to say about the defense:

“I think it’s a learning period. Everyone understands a new defense, and Zim’s a lot more creative and demanding in terms of how they want people to play the gap, so it was challenging. A lot of the interior guys are playing in new ways, and the corners are playing in new ways. I think, at this point, everyone’s comfortable and locked in. “I think at this point in the season, everyone’s ready.”

If that statement is true, could the defensive group take over games and lead the team to a few more wins?

The answer is absolutely and having DeMarvion Overshown and Micah Parsons play like their hair is on fire will wreak havoc on opposing offenses, which can lead to wins.

A Forgotten Player Finally Making His Presence Known

Mazi Smith is finally living up to his potential. In the last three games, he has improved in each one, slightly improving his odds of not being labeled a bust.

Defensive tackles take time to develop, and this could be a small glimmer of what to expect from Mazi Smith.

In week 11, Smith earned a PFF grade of 55.9. In week 12, it increased to 69.6, and in week 13, it improved to 79.9.

Don’t look now, but Mazi Smith is trending up. His last 3 PFF grades:



W11 - 55.9

W12 - 69.6

W13 - 79.9 https://t.co/Y11Uq2rv0x — All-22 (@All22_PFF) November 29, 2024

It may be time to owe Mazi Smith an apology, especially if he keeps this pace; he would be another weapon for this improving defense.

A Superstar Has a Possibility of Returning in Week 14

The three players above playing their best football of the year is an amazing thing to watch, but everyone may have forgotten about a certain superstar player who could return for Monday Night Football.

DeMarcus Lawrence is set to return for Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

DeMarcus Lawrence has been out with an injury since week 4, and his return could help shore up the defense, especially the run defense.

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons said that the defense might be getting DE DeMarcus Lawrence back before the team's next game against the Bengals.



He's been out since week four with a foot injury. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) November 29, 2024

This man is not only a menace on the edge but also the vocal leader of this defense. Having him back in the huddle will only elevate this defense more.

Having another weapon on defense for opposing offenses to game plan for will give this defense every opportunity to dominate.

As much as some fans want to see the Dallas Cowboys tank and get a good draft pick, this defense may have other plans.

The defense at this point in the season is the key to unlocking the potential to sneak into a playoff spot even when all hope for the season is lost.

Look for the Dallas Cowboys defense to start moving up in the NFL’s defensive rankings as all the needed players return.

The last few games will show fans what this defense is all about and whether or not this team is worthy of a playoff spot. If the defense falters, the offense cannot lead this team to win.

So, let’s keep hope alive and watch the defensive group dominate.