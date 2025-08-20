Are the Cowboys and Micah Parsons headed for a divorce?

Yes, another post about Micah Parsons because, well, right now it is the biggest story for the Dallas Cowboys.

It has not gone the way that all of us fans have wanted, and recent reports have come out that the Dallas Cowboys and Parsons may be on the verge of a divorce.

That is the word that ESPN’s Adam Schefter used when giving an update on Monday about the contract situation.

What Was Said?

Schefter reported the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons are likely headed for a divorce “at some time.” Parsons and the Cowboys are currently in a standoff over his contract.

That we all already know, and if you haven’t seen the video, take a look at it below, some awful body language from the Cowboys’ best defensive player.

He hasn’t participated in training camp and there have been plenty of trade rumors if Dallas doesn’t meet Parsons’ demands, or vice versa. But as of now, Schefter said Parsons’ time in Dallas could be done after this season or the next.

“Today I feel comfortable saying I don’t think he’ll finish his career in Dallas. Today, I feel comfortable saying that, now I reserve the right to change my mind all of a sudden, the Cowboys definitely negotiate,” Schefter said on Unsportsmanlike.

“But the way things have gotten this off season, the way people are talking, the way things sound, yeah, I would think that there is a real possibility that, if he plays this season, that this potentially could be the last year for Micah in Dallas, yes.”

Under Contract

Here is the one thing that I have seen people saying, and they are correct. He is UNDER contract, so should he be out there and playing, probably.

Let me be clear and say that I have no issue of Micah with his holding in standoff, but as a fan, of course I want him ready to go for week one. I don’t want him to be traded, and he deserves a new deal, but he can still play on the one that he signed as a rookie.

It feels like the Cowboys and Jerry Jones have all the leverage though.

Micah would play this year under his fifth-year option that would pay him a base salary of just over $24 million.

While that’s certainly not a bad payday, Parsons would be making roughly $17 million less this season than Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who earlier this summer became the NFL’s highest-paid non-quarterback in terms of average annual salary.

Then next year, if the Cowboys don’t trade or give him a new contract, they can throw the franchise tag on him, so Jerry knows that he can go at his own pace.