Cowboys will either play spoiler or take Command in Week 17

As was the case with the Philadelphia TushPushers™ , when the Dallas Cowboys hit the road in Week 17, they will try to sweep the Washington Commanders.

Or, they’ll be trying to avoid being swept. They might also be trying to avoid being done for the season.

The last of the six-game gauntlet will end in D.C. That much we know for certain.

How the Cowboys will be positioned remains to be seen.

They did upend the Commanders in Washington the last time they were up there. But it took two late kickoff returns for touchdowns to do it.

In what amounted to a “who gives a flying flip” contest to close out the 2024 season, Washington won 23-19 on a Marcus Mariota pass with three seconds left in the game.

It was more notable for being Trey Lance’s one and only start in a Cowboys uniform. That experiment ended fittingly enough, with a “meh” from the entire team.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Trey Lance #15 of the Dallas Cowboys stands on the sidelines during a game against the New England Patriots at AT&amp;T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

If there had been any doubt that Dallas was sending both Lance and Cooper Rush packing in the offseason, this game ended it.

The Cowboys are hoping for much better outcomes in 2025. Both against the Commanders and for their overall season.

All Tied Up

Dallas will come into the season with a 79-49-2 record all-time against Washington. That number will change depending on the outcome of the Week 7 game at AT&T Stadium.

One hopes that there will be no additional ties added to the record.

The two teams have ended their games in ties twice, both coming within the first three years of the Cowboys’ existence in the NFL.

Dallas has ended six games in its entire history in a tie.

In addition to the two ties with the Redskins in 1961 and 1962, the Cowboys also have two ties against the Giants (1960 and 1964). The other two came against the St. Louis Cardinals (1966) and San Francisco 49ers (1969).

The Cowboys remain the only NFL team active before the merger that hasn’t had a game end in a tie since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger.

By The Numbers

Dallas holds a 36-31 record against the Commanders when the games are played at Washington. But the Commanders have won the only two playoff games between the franchises, both played at Washington.

The Redskins defeated Dallas 26-3 in the 1972 NFC Championship game then, 10 years later, beat the Cowboys 31-17 in the 1982 conference title game.

IRVING, TX - DECEMBER 11: Quarterback Danny White #11 of the Dallas Cowboys passing in a game against the Washington Redskins on December 11, l983 in Irving, Texas. (Photo by Ronald C. Modra/Getty Images)

Both games were played at RFK Stadium.

The Cowboys are a woeful 14-22 in Week 17 contests and only 6-17 when not playing at home.

They are 4-5 against Washington in Week 17 battles.

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

