Cowboys, Commanders hanging by a thread in the NFC East

By Richard Paolinelli

The Philadelphia Eagles are clearly soaring well above the rest of the NFC East. But the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders still have much to play for.

The Cowboys are clinging to a slim hope of making the playoffs.

Despite their 6-8 record, Dallas could still make the playoffs if they win out. But they’d need a lot of help even if they end the year with a four-game win streak.

Washington’s path to the division title is clearer, if no less likely.

The Commanders must win their last three games and the Eagles must lose their last three games.

Whose odds are slimmer?

It’s likely a tie. Philadelphia has a season-ending game against the Giants in their back pocket, even if they lose to Washington and Dallas over the next two games.

Washington’s odds of winning the division? Less than a percentage point.

Unfortunately, their odds are slightly better than the Cowboys. Dallas needs to win out and get several other games to go their way between other teams.

Maybe 0.5 percent, at best.

Here’s how the NFC East shook out after Week 15:

Dallas Cowboys (6-8)

Maybe Dallas needs to be road underdogs against teams with losing records every week?

The Cowboys played like an angry team on Sunday. The 30-14 win over a Carolina team that had been playing better lately might be one of the best of the year.

It also kept the Cowboys slim playoff hopes alive. Still, Dallas must win all three of its remaining games and get a lot of help to make the playoffs.

They’ll also need the Commanders to lose all three of their remaining games and get help from the Rams, Falcons, Cardinals, and 49ers.

The only spot the Cowboys can claim is the seventh seed. As it stands now, the odds are less than 1% that they can secure it.

In Sunday’s win, Rico Dowdle had 149 yards on 25 carries. CeeDee Lamb had nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.

Cooper Rush was 18-for-29 for 214 yards and a touchdown.

Rush did not throw an interception but he did have a fumble lost when he lost control of the ball after contact with Dowdle.

The Cowboys’ defense also had a solid showing, with six sacks, two interceptions and two fumbles recovered.

Next game: hosting Tampa Bay, Sunday, 7:20 p.m.

New York Giants (2-12)

The Giants continue their pursuit of the No. 1 pick in April’s draft.

For now, they are out-losing the Las Vegas Raiders for that honor. Mainly because they can’t keep their starting quarterback healthy enough to finish a game.

New York got steam-rolled by the Ravens on Sunday, 35-14.

Tommy DeVito started at quarterback. Tim Boyle finished when DeVito was knocked out of the game.

New York has now lost nine in a row and have games upcoming against Atlanta, Indianapolis, and Philadelphia.

All three teams are in the playoff hunt.

The Giants could end the year with a 12-game slide. Expect a busy offseason for Big Blue.

Next game: at Atlanta, Sunday, Noon.

Philadelphia Eagles (12-2)

The Battle Of Pennsylvania went to the Eagles on Sunday, edging Philadelphia slightly closer to the NFC East title.

They can seal the title with a win over Washington next week.

But the Eagles have their sights set on larger game. The Lions loss to the Bills dropped Detroit to 12-2 as well.

Riding a 10-game winning streak, the Eagles are looking like a team to reckon with, especially if they manage to make everyone come to Philadelphia in the playoffs.

Seasons like this happen when you have a strong running attack. Running attacks are made better when you have a player like Saquon Barkley in the backfield.

Something the Cowboys and Giants could have, and should have, known back in free agency.

Next game: at Washington, Sunday, Noon.

Washington Commanders (9-5)

The Commanders remained alive for the NFC East title. But barely at that.

Bringing a 10-point lead into the final quarter against the Saints, Washington seemed to be in full control of the game on Sunday.

Until they weren’t.

The Commanders missed a 54-yard field goal attempt with two minutes left and leading 20-13.

The Saints went on an 11-play, 54-yard drive. Spencer Rattler, in at quarterback for the injured Jake Haener, hit Foster Moreau on a one-yard pass for a touchdown as time expired.

New Orleans elected to go for the win instead of the tie and lined up for a two-point conversion. Rattler’s pass in the endzone fell incomplete.

Washington’s quarterback, Jayden Daniels, was 25-of-31 for 226 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 66 yards on 11 carries.

The Commanders need to beat Philadelphia on Sunday to stay alive for the division title. The Eagles won the first meeting of the year, 26-18, in Philadelphia five weeks ago.

Next game: hosting Philadelphia, Sunday, Noon.

