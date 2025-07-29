Joe Milton: What the Cowboys Thought Trey Lance Would Be

In a stunning development at the beginning of the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys saw a shift in their quarterback direction.

Trey Lance, once the coveted future backup behind Dak Prescott, is gone—now under contract with the Los Angeles Chargers as of April 4, 2025.

Meanwhile, Joe Milton III, acquired in a trade from New England, is emerging as the quarterback the Cowboys envisioned when they initially pursued Lance.

Trey Lance’s Departure: Expectations Never Met

Once the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lance had potential but never delivered for Dallas.

Used sparingly, he left Texas after minimal playing time and just one start—Week 18 of the 2024 season—which yielded 244 passing yards in a meaningless loss.

The Cowboys declined his fifth-year option, signaling an end to the experiment.

Lance’s move to the Chargers represents a fresh start, but his inability to break through in Dallas marked a clear shift in the organization’s plans.

Joe Milton: The High-Upside Replacement

Enter Joe Milton III, a sixth-round pick in 2024 drafted by the Patriots. He made a splash in his debut by going 22-of-29 for 241 yards and a touchdown pass, and a rushing touchdown in the Patriots’ final game of 2024.

Soon after, the Cowboys traded for him in April 2025, sending a fifth-round pick to New England.

Compared to Lance’s inconsistent stints. Milton has stood out early. Analysts note his confidence and arm talent, even in offseason programs, saying Milton “does not look like a late-round pick” and seems more poised than Lance ever appeared.

Why Milton Fits Dallas’ Direction

With Cooper Rush also departed, the backup role behind Prescott is vacant.

The Cowboys quickly handed that opportunity to Milton, who is getting the early edge over practice-squad veteran Will Grier.

Milton’s size (6’5”, 246 lbs) and cannon arm fit well into an offense, shifting back toward vertical concepts and play-action under coordinator-turned-head-coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Milton’s Week 18 performance and high completion percentage (75.9%) show a level of accuracy and poise that eluded Lance in Dallas.

The mobility brought to the field by Milton could also allow the Cowboys to deploy plays such as the wildcat and other plays to get Milton into open space.

The Story is Clear

With Lance now in Los Angeles and Milton rising fast in Dallas, the story is clear: Joe Milton is becoming the developmental quarterback the Cowboys hoped Trey Lance would become.

That trajectory matters—not just for the depth behind Dak Prescott, but for the future of the position in Dallas.