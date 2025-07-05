Dak Prescott poised to break franchise records in 2025

As the 2025 NFL season approaches, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is on the verge of rewriting the team’s record books.

While national headlines often focus on playoff shortcomings, a closer look reveals that Prescott’s regular season production ranks among the very best in franchise history.

With just one more healthy and productive season, Prescott could become the Cowboys’ all-time leader in completions, passing yards, and touchdown passes; all accomplished in fewer games than the legends who came before him.

Chasing Romo and Aikman

Dak Prescott enters the 2025 campaign with 2,780 career completions.

That puts him just 49 short of Tony Romo’s franchise record of 2,829 and 118 behind Hall of Famer Troy Aikman’s 2,898.

Barring injury or an unexpected collapse, Prescott should surpass both marks within the first few games of the season.

What makes this feat so impressive is the efficiency and consistency Dak has displayed throughout his career.

Romo needed 156 games to amass his total, and Aikman required 165.

By contrast, Dak will reach this milestone in just 137 games by the end of the 2025 season.

That speaks volumes about his command of the offense and accuracy over nearly a decade as the team’s starter.

Closing in on History

Prescott’s 31,437 passing yards also place him within striking distance of two Cowboys legends. He needs just 1,505 yards to surpass Troy Aikman (32,942) and 2,746 to eclipse Tony Romo (34,183) and become the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards.

To put it in perspective, Prescott has averaged more than 3,500 passing yards in every season in which he played at least 15 games.

If he stays healthy in 2025, breaking this record is not just likely, it’s inevitable.

It’s worth noting that while the game has evolved to favor the passing attack, Prescott has achieved this while often dealing with offensive line issues, inconsistent receiver play, and multiple coaching changes.

Still, his production has remained elite, a testament to his work ethic and football IQ.

Top Spot in Touchdowns

Perhaps the most revered record among quarterbacks is touchdown passes.

Dak Prescott currently has 213, trailing Tony Romo’s 248 by just 35 scores. Considering he threw 36 touchdowns in 2023 and 32 in 2021, this is well within his range for a single season.

Breaking the touchdown record would cement Prescott’s place in Cowboys history.

More importantly, it underscores the elite level of play he has maintained despite constant scrutiny and pressure from fans and media alike.

In fact, no Cowboys quarterback has ever thrown four or more touchdowns in a single game more times than Prescott; further evidence of his explosive potential.

Putting it into Perspective

By the end of the 2025 season, Dak will have played just 137 games, 19 fewer than Romo and 28 fewer than Aikman.

And yet, he will likely own every major passing record in the franchise’s illustrious history. That kind of production in such a short window should not be taken for granted.

Still, much of the criticism directed at Prescott stems from the Cowboys’ lack of playoff success during his tenure.

But football is the ultimate team sport, and postseason outcomes often hinge on more than just quarterback play.

From defensive collapses to questionable coaching decisions, Dallas’ playoff shortcomings haven’t been solely on Dak’s shoulders.

Appreciating Prescott

Prescott’s story is one of durability, leadership, and consistency.

He’s been the face of the franchise during some of its most turbulent years and has handled every high and low with class.

As he prepares to enter what could be a record-shattering season, it’s time for Cowboys fans to shift the narrative.

Rather than focus on what he hasn’t done in January, fans should appreciate what Dak Prescott has delivered from September through December: elite quarterback play that rivals, and soon may surpass, every signal-caller to ever wear the star.

In 2025, history will be made, and it will be made by Dak Prescott.