The 3 All-Pros of the Dallas Cowboys’ special teams unit

Debates around Dak Prescott and the offense, and the true fortitude of the defense, will follow Dallas around no matter what. However, when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys’ special teams, there should never be any questioning.

Even with their slew of All-Pros, the ST unit may reign supreme as the most effective and strong aspect of the 2025 roster.

We have seen this group progress over the last few years as the organization tried to transition from the Dan Bailey, Chris Jones, and L.P. Ladouceur era to a totally new, and equally reliable, trio.

They have done that and more, and found their way to one of the best kick returners in franchise history in the process.

In short, Dallas has used small contracts and big gambles to create one of the best special teams units in the entire league. With 3 All-Pros returning to the group in 2025, it’s time we showed them some love.

Bryan Anger: 36-Year-Old Is Still Going Strong

When former California Golden Bear and 2012 3rd round pick, Bryan Anger, joined the Cowboys, his most recent seasonal punt averages came in at 44.0, 45.0, 46.5, and 46.4.

Four years later, he has never had a season below 48.4 in Dallas.

#Cowboys Pro Bowl Punter, Bryan Anger, deserves some respect around here. 2023 season: • Led the NFC in net yards – 44.9

• Led the NFC in average yards – 51.4

• Set the single-season franchise record for net punting average (which he set in 2021)

• Set the franchise record… pic.twitter.com/aJuX8zWbNn — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) January 9, 2024

That is a huge increase in the punting world, especially when you consider Anger’s prior statistical consistency. His previous career high was 47.8 in Jacksonville; now, his new personal best is 51.4, and his old high number would be a step back for him.

The Cowboys rewarded Anger with a two-year extension this March, which, if completed, would likely slot him inside the franchise’s top-five all-time in total punts.

What seemed like a generic, boring pick-up to succeed Jones, the team’s longest-tenured punter, has become a steal of a contract that keeps on giving.

KaVontae Turpin: New Money, Same Dominant Ability

Let me put this in really simple terms: no primary returner has ever received a contract as large as the one KaVontae Turpin signed this offseason.

Coming in at three years, $13.5M, Turpin broke the all-time returner record with ease and positioned himself as a key part of the Cowboys’ overall roster. After all, he is now an All-Pro, 2x Pro Bowler, and the reigning return yards leader in the NFL.

Turpin, 28, was a total shot in the dark by Dallas. He had never played a snap in the league until they brought him over; the front office was banking on a USFL MVP.

https://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1860791407088156781

The risk has more than paid off, as Turpin has become a Cowboys’ special teams star alongside their kicker.

As he continues to improve offensively, there is no telling where Turpin’s ceiling could end up. He is as good as it gets in the return game, and that should only continue heading into 2025.

Brandon Aubrey: The Star Of The Special Teams Show

Last but certainly not least, we have the single best kicker in football, former soccer player and 2x All-Pro Brandon Aubrey.

When Dallas signed him, he was a complete no-name to fans; he, too, had only been in the USFL, and there was no thought that he could become an elite NFL kicker.

Two seasons, an 89.4% field goal success rate, and a 65-yard bomb later, and Aubrey has cemented himself as the next top dog in the NFL kicking world. The Cowboys’ special teams has a legitimate weapon with him.

BRANDON AUBREY FROM 65

pic.twitter.com/dboEtx4NxX — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) September 22, 2024

As he enters the final year of his deal, Dallas’s fans should not overlook him as an extension must. It would make no sense to risk losing his skills.

The Cowboys’ kicking game will be near, or at the top, of every statistical category this season thanks to Aubrey. Perhaps it’s time to reward him for that with a new contract that keeps him in Dallas long-term.