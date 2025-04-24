Dallas Cowboys select G Tyler Booker with 12th overall pick

In a draft that moved pretty fast, the Dallas Cowboys selected offensive guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick.

We’ve all been playing a guessing game over the last three months, trying to figure out who was going to be available when Dallas was on the clock. Well, now we know.

Tyler Booker was a two-time captain at IMG, Booker drew national attention from multiple universities, eventually landing at Alabama because he wanted to learn from then-coach Nick Saban.

After losing Zack Martin to retirement this offseason, the Cowboys have made a first-round investment at guard to replace him. It is the safe pick for this football team and probably the right one for right now, but this offense still needs firepower.

Booker has issues getting out in space. His speed and acceleration are well below average, but to sit here and tell you I watched enough tape on him would be a lie, so I am not sure what they are getting in him 100%.

From the sounds on Twitter, it sounds like people are 50/50 with this pick.

Booker allowed only one sack across 970 pass-blocking snaps in college.

During the 2024 season, he only had 6 blown blocks on 740 blocking plays – his blown block percentage of 0.8% was the 2nd-lowest in the SEC. A small uptick in penalties this past season (7) after having 4 total penalties from 2022-23.

New head man Schotty loves to run football, but with Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, they may need the best offensive line in the world.

If the Cowboys front office does one thing right it is drafting offensive lineman, and let’s hope Booker can become the next Zack Martin.