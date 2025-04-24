A Dallas Cowboys football blog

Inside The Star » NFL Blog » NFL Draft » Dallas Cowboys select G Tyler Booker with 12th overall pick

Dallas Cowboys select G Tyler Booker with 12th overall pick

By Shane Taylor

4 Comments

Shane Taylor
Shane Taylor
4

In a draft that moved pretty fast, the Dallas Cowboys selected offensive guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick.

We’ve all been playing a guessing game over the last three months, trying to figure out who was going to be available when Dallas was on the clock. Well, now we know.

Tyler Booker was a two-time captain at IMG, Booker drew national attention from multiple universities, eventually landing at Alabama because he wanted to learn from then-coach Nick Saban.

After losing Zack Martin to retirement this offseason, the Cowboys have made a first-round investment at guard to replace him. It is the safe pick for this football team and probably the right one for right now, but this offense still needs firepower.

https://twitter.com/ESPNBET/status/1915580406604456445

Booker has issues getting out in space. His speed and acceleration are well below average, but to sit here and tell you I watched enough tape on him would be a lie, so I am not sure what they are getting in him 100%.

From the sounds on Twitter, it sounds like people are 50/50 with this pick.

Booker allowed only one sack across 970 pass-blocking snaps in college.

During the 2024 season, he only had 6 blown blocks on 740 blocking plays – his blown block percentage of 0.8% was the 2nd-lowest in the SEC. A small uptick in penalties this past season (7) after having 4 total penalties from 2022-23.

https://twitter.com/HeaneyNFLDraft/status/1915579964499407261

He only allowed 1 sack in 970 pass-blocking plays during his college career. He did see an uptick in penalties this past season (7) after having 4 total penalties from 2022-23.

New head man Schotty loves to run football, but with Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams, they may need the best offensive line in the world.

If the Cowboys front office does one thing right it is drafting offensive lineman, and let’s hope Booker can become the next Zack Martin.

Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor

Staff Writer

Shane Taylor is a Dallas Cowboys fan from the Midwest. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and works at a Junior College in the TRIO Upward Bound department. Taylor has written for two publications in his lifetime. The first was as a Sports Reporter for Journal Star while in college. He also spent a year as a Regional News Reporter for Shaw Media. When he is not working or writing for Inside The Star, he enjoys bowling competitively. Feel free to connect with him on his social media outlets listed below!

Follow this author:

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

OLDER

Jacksonville makes bold, first move of the 2025 NFL Draft

Newer

Cowboys go line in 1st round for third straight year