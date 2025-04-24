Jacksonville makes bold, first move of the 2025 NFL Draft

The night we’ve been waiting for since the Dallas Cowboys were officially eliminated from the 2024 playoffs is here.

The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay. For Cowboys fans we have some more time to go until Jerry Jones screws up makes his pick.

The first notable thing of the draft?

Roger Goodell riding out onto the stage to start the draft on a bicycle.

At this point, he and Jones are battling it out to see who the biggest clown show in the league is.

For now, here’s how the first eight picks of the draft played out. I’ll also add what my pick in my mock draft of this round was.

The First Pick Is…

Tennessee Titans

Actual pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

My pick: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

The last time the Titans had the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft? 1978.

They took Earl Campbell. He went to the Hall of Fame.

Can Ward replicate what Campbell did almost a half-century before?

Probably not. But he’s still an upgrade over Will Levis.

Ward is clearly the top quarterback of this class.

Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade with Cleveland)

Actual pick: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

My pick: Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

The Jaguars moved up three spots and tossed in next year’s 1st rounder to make this pick. He’d better live up to the hype otherwise the Jaguars will have dinged-up two drafts.

First, I got the player in the right draft position at least.

I’ve said it before, trying to guess what trades are going to be pulled during the draft will drive you to drink.

Second, that “Duval” thing is already on my last nerve. Stop it.

New York Giants

Actual pick: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

My pick: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State

Oh yes, the Sanders free fall is on!

The Giants have Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson at quarterback. That position is filled to get them through 2025.

What the Giants needed more is a solid edge rusher.

Welcome to the Big Apple Mr. Carter.

Biggest loser? Dak Prescott’s career record against the Giants.

New England Patriots

Actual pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

My pick: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Patriots end my run of getting the right player for the draft position. As if I needed another reason to hate that franchise.

When I did my mock I did waffle back and forth between an offensive lineman and a defensive lineman for New England here.

Just went the wrong way. Campbell is a solid pick for the Patriots.

And I like the reaction from Campbell following his selection.

Cleveland Browns (via trade with Jacksonville)

Actual pick: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

My pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Apparently no one told the Browns about the curse of drafting Michigan defensive linemen in the first round.

Unless that’s only a Dallas Cowboys’ curse. Cleveland reportedly was trying to move down from five but couldn’t get a deal done.

Las Vegas Raiders

Actual pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

My pick: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

I really, really, really wanted Jeanty to fall to the Cowboys.

It would have been a miracle for him to land at #12. Unfortunately, unlike the Jaguars, the Cowboys seem incapable of making bold moves to improve their roster.

Dangit…

New York Jets

Actual pick: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

My pick: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

The Sanders free fall might keep going into the second round. I had Membou in the first round, a few picks earlier for a reason.

The Jets have upgraded their offensive line greatly.

Carolina Panthers

Actual pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

My pick: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Panthers could use help on defense. But with the top receiver on the board, they can’t pass up on a big receiver to help out quarterback, Bryce Young.

Right? Right???

Right!!!

Hey, I close out the first eight by nailing this pick.

Coming up in the next post: Picks 9-16.