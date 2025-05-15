Does the addition of George Pickens ensure playoffs for Dallas?

It has been a week now since the Dallas Cowboys pulled the trigger on a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for George Pickens.

The move checked a huge box the Cowboys left unchecked in last month’s draft. Landing a legitimate WR2 for the 2025 season was a must for Dallas.

But did this trade make the Cowboys a playoff team this year? More importantly, is this the move that puts Dallas back in championship contention?

Playoffs? Playoffs? Are You Kidding Me?

It’s probably a good think Jim Mora is no longer an active coach.

But, in the case of the 2025 Cowboys, he might not have the same incredulous response to the question. After the draft, the Cowboys weren’t projected to make the playoffs.

With CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson the only legitimate receiving threats, and an uncertain running back room, the Cowboys’ offense wasn’t strong enough to make the playoffs.

That does change with Pickens added in the mix now.

In three years with the Steelers, Pickens was targeted 293 times and finished with 2,841 yards on 174 catches. He also had 12 touchdowns.

A receiver with a career average of 947 yards and four touchdowns on 58 catches a season is a solid WR2.

Those are numbers the Cowboys have lacked since Amari Cooper was traded and Michael Gallup failed to recover from a leg injury.

If Dallas gets these kinds of numbers from Pickens this year, then yes, they are a playoff contender in 2025. Getting there, and how far they advance, depends on more than a legitimate WR2.

A Key Piece Of The Puzzle

Pickens will force opposing defenses to account for him. This will open up some space for Lamb to operate.

It might even open up some running lanes for the Cowboys’ expected running back by committee approach.

If it does, Dallas’ offense will put up enough points and help keep its defense off the field. But the trade does come with some risk.

Pickens could turn out to be a one-year rental as he will be a free agent after this season. The Cowboys would get a compensatory third round pick if he does not remain in Dallas.

Pickens will also be bucking past history regarding former Steelers’ receivers. In the past seven years the Steelers have let five solid receivers go via trades.

In addition to Pickens, Martavis Bryant, Antonio Brown, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson have started off strong in Pittsburgh.

But in the previous four cases, all four have fizzled out after leaving the Steelers. Brown had one strong season in Tampa Bay with Tom Brady.

We all know how Brown’s final game ended.

How the Pickens’ experiment plays out will play a big role in the Cowboys’ playoff hopes. But for now, those hopes are shining a little more brightly at The Star.