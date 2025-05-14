Trey Hendrickson Can Be A Dallas Cowboy in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys have a golden opportunity to transform their already potent defense into an elite force by trading for Trey Hendrickson.

As the NFL’s 2024 sack leader with 17.5 sacks, Hendrickson is an elite pass-rusher currently at odds with the Cincinnati Bengals over his contract.

With Dallas in “win-now” mode, a move for Hendrickson could be the spark they need to make a deep playoff run.

Hendrickson Wants Out — and Dallas Can Capitalize

Hendrickson has made it clear: he will not play the 2025 season under his current deal.

Frustrated with a lack of communication and feeling undervalued, he’s already been granted permission to seek a trade. This opens the door for a franchise like Dallas, which is no stranger to taking risks on disgruntled stars.

Financially Feasible with Smart Restructuring

While Hendrickson’s $15.8 million cap hit might seem like a hurdle, the Cowboys have room to maneuver.

Giving Micah Parsons and Tyler Smith new contracts will free up cap space, but the Cowboys currently have over $30 million in cap space. Signing these two players could get their cap space north of $50 million.

Adding Hendrickson without new contracts to Parsons and Smith is also feasible with the current cap space.

If Dallas includes a future second-round pick and a rotational defender, it’s possible Cincinnati could bite—especially if they don’t want to lose Hendrickson for nothing next offseason.

A Dream Duo: Hendrickson and Parsons

Pairing Hendrickson with Micah Parsons would give Dallas arguably the best edge-rushing tandem in the NFL.

Offensive coordinators would be forced to pick their poison: double-team Parsons and watch Hendrickson feast, or vice versa.

This type of pass-rushing versatility could mask deficiencies in the secondary and turn Dallas into a top-three defensive unit.

Cowboys Have Draft Depth to Spare

Thanks to recent strong drafts, Dallas has depth at key positions, making them more willing to part with a draft pick.

Players like Sam Williams and Marshawn Kneeland are still developing, but Hendrickson provides a proven, immediate upgrade.

Jerry Jones Is Known for Splash Moves

Owner Jerry Jones isn’t afraid of the headlines. If he sees a move that can deliver a Lombardi Trophy, he’ll pull the trigger.

With Brian Schottenheimer now shaping the team’s identity, an aggressive trade like this would signal to the locker room that 2025 is still about winning it all.

One trade has already been made for George Pickens, and a second trade could be imminent. This second trade would put the Cowboys on the road to the Super Bowl.

Trey Hendrickson is Possible

A Trey Hendrickson trade is not only possible—it’s strategically smart. With the right mix of cap creativity, draft capital, and urgency, the Dallas Cowboys can pull off a blockbuster that could define the season.