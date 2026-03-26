Don’t be shocked if Anthony Hill Jr is a Dallas Cowboy

With the NFL draft less than a month away, I have started to dive into some guys that we might see the Cowboys draft outside of the 12th overall pick.

One guy that is very interesting that has clearly made an impression on Dallas is Anthony Hill Jr. a linebacker from Texas.

As of now, Hill is projected to go late in the first round or in the second, but he could be an option for Dallas with the 20th overall pick. They don’t have a second round pick, so I don’t see that happening.

Any Good?

In 26 games since the 2024 season, Hill has totaled 23.5 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and three interceptions. In basically every way, Hill was all over the field and impacting the ball in several ways.

The Cowboys did not fix the major issue at linebacker this offseason and look to be banking on hitting on a player or two in the draft, and they better hope they do because it will be a hard watch this year if they don’t.

Whomever they draft will likely have the chance to start right away, so maybe it will be Hill, and the reason why I saw don’t be shocked if it is, is because he clearly has already made a good impression on head coach Brian Schotty.

On Monday, Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer flew to Austin for Texas Pro Day. After seeing him in action, Schottenheimer had dinner with him.

That is nice and all, but his numbers have been just okay since 2024, but it won’t be any worse than what Dallas currently has at linebacker, and he played with Overshown when he was at Texas a few years ago, so they would be teammates again.

As of now, the off-ball linebackers are DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James and Justin Barron, who clearly needs some work.

It is reported that Marist Liufau is going to by the one the ball linebacker, so adding a guy like Hill wouldn’t hurt, but who knows if it would actually work, we may have to wait and see.

My major issue is that everyone is putting stock into Overshown, and he has played 18 games in three years because of that knee injury, and he has to at least show me that he is able to stay on the field before I buy all the way into him.

They are just not very good at that spot, and the issue with picking at 12 is a little too late to be able to get Sonny Styles, the linebacker from Ohio State.

At the end of the day, it would not shock me if they used the 20th overall pick for him, or tried to trade it for more day two picks, because as of now all they have is one and that is coming in the 3rd round from the 49ers.

Let’s see how this goes, but the defense clearly still needs a lot of work, but if I had to pick Hill or someone else at pick 20 I would go with Jacob Rodriguez, the linebacker from the other school in Texas, Texas Tech.

I think he is a better prospect in terms of being able to use in a lot of different looks on defense, and he can play on the ball or off the ball, but neither are worth the 20th overall pick.

They should go very early in the 2nd round, so I don’t see Dallas getting either one, unless they pull the trigger a touch to early and take them with that 20th pick, we will see how it goes.