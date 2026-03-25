Jermod McCoy: Fallback Plan or the Cowboys’ Real Target?

One corner is not being talked about enough; Jermod McCoy seems to have fallen behind Mansoor Delane. Especially after the LSU Pro Day when Delane put on a show.

Jermod McCoy might end up being the better fit for the Dallas Cowboys. Not only because of the Cowboys draft picks (12 &20), but I think he might fit better in the scheme.

If the Cowboys came out of the first round with Jermod McCoy, I wouldn’t see it as settling, but I think it would be knowing what the staff wants.

Understanding where value meets need and making the pick that actually matches the direction the defense is heading.

Christian Parker has said his defense will be multiple, starting from a 3-4 foundation but shifting to different fronts and coverages based on personnel. He also made it clear the scheme would fit the players, not trap them in one look.

This is the reason I think McCoy stands out as more than just a first-round fallback plan.

Why Jermod McCoy Fits What Christian Parker Wants

When I watched a little bit of tape on Jermod McCoy from 2024, I did not see a one-style corner.

I saw a player who was versatile and could play man or zone.

This matters because Parker has said if he has corners who can play man, he will lean into it. If the group is better in zone and pattern matching, he wants to be able to shift there too.

McCoy’s scouting profile lines up with the type of flexibility I was speaking of. He is 6’1” and 188 pounds and is strong in both zone and man-press coverage, with a mid-first round projection.

I feel this is the type of outside corner who can work in a defense that wants the freedom to change and disguise.

The Cowboys New Staff Makes this Fit More Interesting

I want everyone to know this isn’t just about Christian Parker calling the defense.

The staff Parker has assembled includes Ryan Smith coaching cornerbacks, Derrick Ansley as pass game coordinator, and Robert Muschamp assisting in the secondary. We all know Parker comes from a defensive backs background, so they know the type they need.

I like McCoy’s size for the outside corner spot. He has the movement ability to survive in different coverages, and is a smart enough player to be able to be molded not protected.

I believe the new defense is going to be aggressive without becoming predictable, and that matters.

The Ball Production Matches What Dallas Needs

This is the part that keeps pulling me back to Jermod McCoy.

Tennessee credits McCoy with 44 tackles, four interceptions, and 13 passes defended in 2024 while starting all 13 games.

He was also listed as a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist, a second team All-American, and an All-SEC selection.

If you think about what we as fans would like to see from one of our corners, would it be more of that type of production on the backend?

We know the Cowboys don’t just need corners who can stay where they’re supposed to be, but need corners who can find the football, finish at the catch point, and turn good coverage into drive-killing plays.

Jermod McCoy’s resume says he can do that.

The ACL Recovery Changes the Conversation

You cannot look at Jermod McCoy without bringing up the injury.

A player who missed an entire season after tearing his ACL has to be part of the evaluation process whether fans like it or not.

McCoy said that he was fully healed and expected to have “no limits” at Tennessee’s Pro Day.

I think the biggest remaining issue would be if his knee checks out. That doesn’t change the risk, but it does make the conversation more manageable.

Why McCoy Makes Sense at Picks 12 or 20

Having two first round picks changes the Cowboys draft outlook, just slightly.

It gives them room to attack a premium position, like corner, without forcing the pick and coming up with a bust.

ESPN recently ranked him as the top cornerback in the class while talking about his final landing spot could depend on how teams feel after his pro day.

Mel Kiper’s latest mock also connected him to Dallas at No.12, which tells you this is not some fringe projection, but it’s Kiper who will change his picks three more times before the draft.

However, I do feel like the Cowboys are the cleanest fit for Jermod McCoy.

He brings size, ball production, and man-zone flex, which makes sense for a defense that will be built on multiplicity.

More on this topic: 2026 Draft Class