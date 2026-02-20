Draftkings has Cowboys battling for playoff spot in projected win total

It is only the third week of February, but you can bet on anything and everything at any point of the year.

With that said, projected win totals by Draftkings Sportsbook dropped the other day, and I don’t even think Vegas knows how to projected how the season will go for the Dallas Cowboys.

The current total with what they have in place is 8.5 wins.

The same as the Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Over Or Under?

I will say this, I think the number of 8.5 is safe for what they currently have in place. These odds are subject to change and depending on what they do with their two first round picks in April and in free agency, I think it moves a bit.

The offseason has started better than the last handful of years though.

The biggest change is the hiring of defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who was impressive in his introductory press conference. Defensively, they need more talent, but with two picks in the first round of the NFL draft, the Cowboys have a chance to improve.

The Cowboys finding ways to win in the regular season is not an issue and as it sits right now 8.5 is probably the right mark.

Dallas won 7 games a year ago with legit the worst defense in football. They allowed 511 total points (30.1 per game), which was 32nd in the NFL.

The unit ranked 30th in total yards allowed per game (377.0) and allowed 4,735 passing yards, so if they won seven games doing that on the defensive side of the ball, I think 8 wins is a good number for now.

I liked what Christian Parker had to say today. But u got to get him players. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) February 19, 2026

They need to get George Pickens re-signed, and possibly Javonte Williams as well, and then all they have to do is worry about the defensive side of the ball.

Use the two first round picks on it and then allow Parker to bring in a couple of guys who wants on that side of the ball.

Parker said the core principle of the Cowboys’ defense will be a 3-4, which the franchise has not run since 2012, but Parker said the structure of the defense will be multiple with its looks.

As the defensive backs coach with the Eagles and Broncos before taking the Dallas job, Patrick Surtain II: First-team All-Pro, Quinyon Mitchell: First-team All-Pro and Cooper DeJean: First-team All-Pro.

The man can coach.

Yet, it all comes back to having players on that side of the ball and I think they can win much more than 8 games.

The Cowboys’ leader in sacks last year, Jadeveon Clowney, is set to become a free agent next month. He should be re-signed just like Pickens.

He also mentioned cornerback DaRon Bland’s play-making skills as well as the potential of cornerback Shavon Revel, last year’s third-round pick who sat out the first nine games last season because of a torn ACL.

As I noted, this is all just a guessing game and nobody really knows how many games these teams are going to win or lose, but the Cowboys have to nail the rest of the offseason to not end up in a spot like they did last year.

They had to score 35-plus points nearly every single week to even have a slim chance to win any football game. It was painful to watch.

Let’s see how the rest of the offseason goes, but if anything, the offense will do what they did a year ago and keep them in as many games as possible, but if they do not get the personnel need on the defensive side of the ball, they very well could go under the 8.5 win total mark.