Overshown appears in ESPN’s rankings, despite playing just 12 games

Cowboys fans might want to sit down for this one.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN just dropped his annual off-ball linebacker rankings based on opinions from NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, and our guy DeMarvion Overshown is officially on the map.

Despite only playing in 12 games in 2024, Overshown soared to #8 in the rankings, ahead of names like Dre Greenlaw and Quincy Williams.

Yeah, top ten, and ahead of names with far more snaps under their belt.

It’s not just the spot on the list that turns heads; it’s what people around the league are saying about him.

Here are the four quotes that stood out most in Fowler’s article; each one enough to get Cowboys Nation hyped about Agent Zero’s future.

He’s absolutely amazing, ridiculous.

That’s not a fan yelling from the stands. That’s an NFL coach describing a second-year linebacker with just 12 games under his belt.

Overshown’s explosive debut after recovering from an ACL tear was nothing short of electric.

Whether flying sideline to sideline or blowing up plays in the backfield, the former Texas Longhorn made sure his presence was felt.

Cowboys fans had been buzzing about Overshown all last offseason before the injury, and once he hit the field in 2024, he gave every reason to believe the hype was real.

His instincts, acceleration, and nose for the football reminded some of early-career Jaylon Smith; except with more consistent change of direction and far better coverage potential.

One of the most athletic linebackers I’ve ever seen. He’s the fastest guy out there. Can completely take over a game and was really starting to get it.

Remember that Week 11 performance against Philadelphia?

Overshown led the team in tackles, had a pass breakup, and nearly came down with a pick. That game was the turning point.

Coaches started trusting him with more coverage responsibilities, and he started showing signs of putting the whole package together.

What makes this quote so promising is the word “starting.”

Overshown isn’t even close to his ceiling yet, and already, decision-makers around the league are seeing a guy who could take over games the way top-tier linebackers like Fred Warner or Roquan Smith do.

He’s the second guy you worry about in Dallas, after Micah [Parsons]. Big run-and-hit ability, third-down speed to cover.

We all know Micah Parsons is the star of the defense, but Overshown emerging as the second headache for opposing offenses?

That’s a massive development.

Dan Quinn saw the potential, and now, under Matt Eberflus, Overshown could evolve into that true three-down backer with sideline-to-sideline speed, violent tackling, and reliable third-down utility.

The Cowboys have needed a linebacker with this kind of modern versatility.

Think the athleticism of Keanu Neal (when he briefly played LB) with better instincts and football IQ.

He can be a stud but has to really improve in zone coverage and when he has to disengage from a block.

Of course, it’s not all roses.

Overshown’s biggest growing pain has been in zone coverage, particularly reading route concepts behind him.

That’s not unusual for a college safety turned linebacker, but it’s a critical area for him to develop.

While he’s shown he can evade blocks, disengaging with strength remains a work in progress.

Let’s be honest, if you’re already a top-10 linebacker in the league with flaws, that just means the potential is sky-high.

The Cowboys have found themselves a weapon on defense. If Overshown takes the next step in 2025 once he returns from injury?

Look out, NFL. Micah’s not the only monster in Big D.