Inside The Star » Analysis & Rumors » These 2 Cowboys’ offensive linemen may be fighting for jobs in 2025

These 2 Cowboys’ offensive linemen may be fighting for jobs in 2025

by Jun 22, 2025
2 mins read

When the Dallas Cowboys named Brian Schottenheimer their 11th head coach earlier this year, roster-wide changes were all but assured.

And nowhere will those changes be more apparent than on the offensive line. That’s not even taking into account the retirement of Zack Martin either.

The Cowboys drafted Tyler Booker in the first round back in April to take Martin’s spot,

However, that may not be the only change coming for this room in 2025.

Could There Be 2 New Tackles?

Neither Terence Steele nor Tyler Guyton set the NFL on fire last year.

At right tackle, Steele at times struggled in pass protection. He has yet to fully return to pre-injury form after the Cowboys rewarded him with a huge contract.

On the opposite side of Steele, Guyton’s rookie season was less than stellar.

Rookie Tyler Guyton afflicted with yellow flag-itis in win

He missed two games and did not start in four of the 15 that he did play in last year.

He also had several penalties, some in key moments. His pass protection was less than spot-on too.

In his defense, he was a right tackle in college, having never played on the left side until Dallas moved him there to replace Tyron Smith.

And there lies a clue about how the offensive line might look this fall.

Shuffling The Deck

Guyton could be moved to the right tackle spot. In fact, it might be the best thing for him to get back to his natural position.

Steele would be relegated to spot duty as a backup. Dallas has a path to get out of Steele’s contract next year to reduce their hit on the cap.

That would move Tyler Smith from left guard to left tackle. Booker could move into the left guard spot and either Brock Hoffman or Rob Jones could move into the right guard slot.

Oct 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Brock Hoffman (67) gestures during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Hoffman was a beast at the end of last year after Martin went down and he has a legitimate chance to start at guard. He might even push Cooper Beebe for the starting center position too.

The other option would be to bench both Guyton and Steele, with this spring’s sixth-round pick, Ajani Cornelius, taking the right tackle spot.

It seems unlikely Dallas would abandon Guyton this quickly.

But Schottenheimer has insisted that the Cowboys will start the “best five players” on the line, regardless of where they were drafted or how much they make. If he holds to that, changes will be made.

Divisional Ranking

With that uncertainty, it’s hard to specifically pinpoint where the Cowboys offensive line ranks against the rest of the division.

For now, the Eagles appear to be the top line in the NFC East. Depending on how they come together, Dallas’ line could move past them.

But for now, they appear to be ahead of the Commanders at least.

The Giants remain a distant fourth.

Topics

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli

Richard Paolinelli is a sports journalist and author. In addition to his work at InsideTheStar.com, he has a Substack -- Dispatches From A SciFi Scribe – where he discusses numerous topics, including sports in general. He started his newspaper career in 1991 with the Gallup (NM) Independent before going to the Modesto (CA) Bee, Gustine (CA) Press-Standard, and Turlock (CA) Journal -- where he won the 2001 Best Sports Story, in the annual California Newspaper Publishers Association’s Better Newspapers Contest. He then moved to the Merced (CA) Sun-Star, Tracy (CA) Press, Patch and finished his career in 2011 with the San Francisco (CA) Examiner. He has written two Non-Fiction sports books, 11 novels, and has over 30 published short stories.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

Latest Reader Poll

Which quarterback (QB) will be the best in the NFL in 2025?

What is the Dallas Cowboys' fantasy football relevance in 2025? - CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott, Fantasy Football
Previous Story

What is the Dallas Cowboys’ fantasy football relevance in 2025?