Former Bengals LB Germaine Pratt would be a perfect fit with the Cowboys defense

The Dallas Cowboys defense is going to have a new look under former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus running the show.

If you take a look at the depth chart, you can see he still has some holes that need some filling, and a recently released linebacker who has been a solid player for years was just cut by the Bengals.

Germaine Pratt was released yesterday.

Pratt requested a trade from the Bengals earlier this offseason following a difficult year for Cincinnati’s entire defense, which led to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s firing.

Despite racking up a team-best 143 tackles, Pratt also struggled in key spots, registering 20 missed tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

Worth A Try

The current room has Kenneth Murray, Jack Sanborn and Marist Liufau. Damone Clarke and DeMarvion Overshown will be backups, but he likely to miss the entire year with that torn ACL.

Acquired from the Tennessee Titans, Murray brings leadership and experience to the Cowboys. In 2024, he led the Titans with 95 tackles and served as a team captain.

Signed from the Chicago Bears, Sanborn is familiar with Eberflus’ defensive scheme.

Sanborn’s role in Chicago diminished from a full-time starter in 2023 to starting only three of 17 games in 2024. He recorded 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Releasing Germaine Pratt saves the #Bengals $5.6 million in cash and 2025 cap space … https://t.co/WlqmWFXH57 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 9, 2025

Why not bring in Pratt and let him get into the action with these guys and see what he’s got?

One season remained on Pratt’s contract, but none of his scheduled base salary was guaranteed. Instead of keeping the former third-rounder in place at a cap hit of $8.18MM, the Bengals will take the financial benefits of this move.

Cutting Pratt after June 1 will generate $5.85MM in savings while incurring a dead money charge of $2.33MM.

Murray and Sanborn are going to be the two main guys.

Liufau would need to take a year-two leap after starting nine games as a rookie where he had 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, and three pass deflections.

If we are being honest, they won’t even entertain signing him because of the guys they have now and Pratt probably wouldn’t do it anyway because he wants to the be the main guy and with Murray and Sanborn, the room is stuck with two starters already.

I think he would be a solid add to the defense. He has played 17 games the last two years, so he is always available and right now that is what the Cowboys need on the defense.