Is KaVontae Turpin poised for biggest season yet?

The Dallas Cowboys are going to be looking to get some production from nearly everyone under first-year head coach, Brian Schottenheimer.

This team found an All-Pro in KaVontae Turpin just a few years ago after he won the MVP of the UFL. Now heading into 2025, he could be looking to have his biggest season to date.

Say What?

Yes, I think Turpin could be even better in 2025, and honestly, just thinking about that is tough to see.

Turpin is coming off his best season with the Cowboys, recording 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns during the 2024 campaign.

In 2024, he returned 18 punts for 187 yards (10.4 yards per return) and one touchdown, and 27 kickoffs for 904 yards (33.5 yards per return) and another touchdown.

His average and total yards on kick returns were the best in the NFL. He was named to his second Pro Bowl in three seasons and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Since 2022, #Cowboys KaVontae Turpin has the most return yards (2,273) of any player in the NFL.pic.twitter.com/01LkjR4uY2 — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) June 2, 2025

I would also like to see Turpin used on offense a bit more this season as well. I think that is where his best year yet can thrive.

Just get him the ball in space and let him go to work. With George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb now, he should get a lot of favorable matchups if they line him out wide.

Nick Sorensen

Remember Turpin has become the guy that he is under John Fassel, who is now with the Tennessee Titans.

Nick Sorensen is the new guy in charge of the special teams, and honestly, I have no idea what is going to bring to the table.

Sorensen, a 10-year veteran as a player from 2001-10, has plenty of playing experience on special teams.

As a coach, he was an assistant on the Seahawks’ staff in 2013-16. Sorensen has been on staff with Schottenheimer before, both serving on the Jaguars staff in 2021.

The issue I have found is that when he was the ST coordinator with the Jags, they ranked 30th in the league. Now they did not have a guy like Turpin as their main man, but after diving into this a bit more, I am not doing flips over this hire.

He has nothing but All-Pros, as long as he does not try and get to cute, he should be fine. Let the players do all the work.

We will see how the rest of the summer goes. I hope to see Turpin get some more work in the offense and allow the fastest man in the NFL to show off that speed drive in and drive out.