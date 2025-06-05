2 underrated defenders are getting their chance to shine at Cowboys OTAs

There’s a quiet but important storyline developing out of Dallas Cowboys training camp: two underrated defensive backs are getting significant first-team reps.

While most of the spotlight naturally falls on stars like EDGE Micah Parsons and CB DaRon Bland, it’s safeties Israel Mukuamu and Juanyeh Thomas, two under-the-radar defenders, who are making the most of their moment and showing that years of hard work are beginning to pay dividends.

Both players have followed similar trajectories: late-round draft status or undrafted beginnings, special teams contributions, and flashes of promise in limited snaps.

Now, as the Cowboys begin preparations for the 2025 season under new DC Matt Eberflus, the opportunities are there, and both Mukuamu and Thomas are seizing them.

Make Room for Mukuamu

Israel Mukuamu, a 6th-round pick in 2021, has always intrigued the coaching staff with his unique blend of length, versatility, and ball skills.

Listed as a safety, Mukuamu’s background as a collegiate corner at South Carolina has made him a hybrid option who can match up against big slot receivers and tight ends.

Injuries in the secondary over the past two seasons gave Mukuamu chances to flash in key moments, including during Dallas’ 2022 playoff run.

Now, with Eberflus valuing smart, rangy defenders in his scheme, Mukuamu appears to be carving out a consistent role with the starters.

Time for Thomas

Juanyeh Thomas, meanwhile, has taken the long road after going undrafted in 2022.

His strong play during preseason action and special teams reliability kept him around, but it’s his steady development and grasp of the playbook that’s earning him respect now.

Thomas has reportedly shown strong instincts and physicality in camp, two traits Eberflus traditionally prioritizes in his safeties.

The versatile defensive back has spent time at the back of the defense as a safety, but the defensive staff has also experimented with him at slot cornerback.

Vacated by long-time Cowboy, and now Jaguar, Jourdan Lewis, the Nickel cornerback position is up for grabs, and Thomas is doing what he can to grasp it.

Change is Coming

Both players’ rise comes at a crucial time for the Cowboys, who are retooling their secondary after parting ways with veterans and battling injuries the past two seasons.

While nothing is set in stone before the pads come on in training camp, the growing number of first-team reps is a positive indicator that Mukuamu and Thomas are no longer just depth pieces: they’re in serious contention for starting roles.

Cowboys fans should keep an eye on this emerging duo.

In a league where depth and development often determine success, Dallas might be witnessing the payoff of patience and preparation in the secondary.