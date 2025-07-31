It’s still early, but Cowboys unexpected RB making his case

One thing we have all loved to talk about this summer is how unstable some think the running back spot is going to be, while others think it will be just fine.

Well, after the first couple weeks of camp, and now with the players in pads, I think we are getting a glimpse of what this team might do when the first week of the season rolls around, and no it is probably not what you thought a month ago.

Entering training camp, there was no clear RB1, but with the first week of camp in the books, the early pecking order is becoming more clear.

Miles Sanders

Over the last week, Miles Sanders is showing the most promise. Take a look on Twitter or the video below if you don’t agree with me.

Miles Sanders up CLOSE pic.twitter.com/VT0F3GlEh0 — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) July 27, 2025

Something that Sanders has also been able to bring to the table is his ability as a pass catcher.

I think he’s moved ahead of Javonte Williams as of now, but again, it is early as heck.

Throughout his four years in Philly, Sanders rushed for 3,708 yards and 20 touchdowns, while adding 124 catches for 942 yards and three scores.

I still think they are going to ride the hot hand week by week, but it is good to see Sanders, a guy who has not been the same since his ankle injury in November 2024.

This could change tomorrow. Jaydon Blue also got some reps with the first team yesterday, so who knows what is going to happen a month from now when the season starts?

It is just good to see some burst back with Sanders, so that if they do indeed go with him and Javonte Williams, they can just ride the hot hand.

I won’t get ahead of myself, but keep an eye on Zack Moss also, who just got released by the Bengals yesterday.

Bengals released veteran RB Zack Moss, who played in eight games with six starts for Cincinnati last season. Moss had 74 rushing attempts for 242 yards and two TDs last season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2025

He was a guy that the Cowboys looked at last season, and for the rest of camp and preseason, heck, why not bring him in and see what he has.

It is not like you have a locked-down no. 1 guy right now.

Long way to go, but things on the offensive side of the ball looks a LOT better than the defensive side. Yes, Tyler Guyton got hurt, but the Cowboys secondary is maybe the worst in football right now.

Micah Parsons still needs to get paid, and they still look like they can’t stop a nose bleed.