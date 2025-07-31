Rookie RBs receive praise from Schottenheimer; backfield looks promising

The Dallas Cowboys entered training camp with more questions than answers at the running back position.

After a 2024 offseason that saw Rico Dowdle depart in free agency, the team appears to have completely revamped the running back room.

As training camp progresses, HC Brian Schottenheimer has begun to show genuine enthusiasm about what he’s seeing, particularly from rookie running backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

“I’ve been really impressed with how mature they are,” Schottenheimer said after Tuesday’s padded practice.

“Blue and Mafah don’t look like rookies right now. They’re sharp in meetings, they’re taking coaching well, and they’re stacking good days on top of each other.”

With a logjam at the top of the depth chart, the Cowboys may find themselves with a better backfield than originally anticipated.

Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders signed a short-term deal with Dallas this offseason after an injury-plagued and underwhelming stint in Carolina.

Once a 1,000-yard rusher with the Eagles, Sanders is trying to reestablish himself as a reliable every-down back.

He’s been working primarily with the first team, showcasing his improved vision and pass-catching ability.

“He’s healthy, and that’s the key,” Schottenheimer said. “Miles looks explosive again, and he’s leading by example.”

Sanders is the most experienced back on the roster, but he’ll need to hold off some hungry challengers to remain RB1 into the season.

Javonte Williams

After flashing early in his career with the Broncos, Javonte Williams joined the Cowboys looking for a fresh start.

Still only 25, Williams brings a physical edge and surprising burst, though questions about his durability linger.

Williams has had several strong runs in camp, but Schottenheimer noted the team is being cautious with his workload.

“Javonte’s a powerful guy. We’re easing him in, but when he gets downhill, he can make something happen.”

If healthy, Williams could form a punishing one-two punch with any of the other backs.

Jaydon Blue

Fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue out of Texas has been a camp standout.

His lateral quickness, soft hands, and fearlessness in pass protection have caught the attention of both coaches and teammates.

“He’s got some juice,” Schottenheimer said. “There’s a tempo to how he plays. He’s learning fast, and you can see him getting more comfortable each day.”

Blue’s skillset makes him a potential third-down option early, but he’s pushing for a bigger role with each practice rep.

Phil Mafah

Seventh-rounder Phil Mafah from Clemson has been a surprise in full-contact periods.

At 225 pounds, Mafah runs with authority, often requiring multiple defenders to bring him down.

He’s also shown better-than-expected agility and hands out of the backfield.

“Phil’s not just a bruiser,” Schottenheimer said. “He’s got a feel for space, and he’s finishing runs with a purpose.”

Mafah could carve out a short-yardage role initially but has the traits to grow into something more.

An Emerging Backfield

What was once a position of concern is quickly becoming a deep and competitive group.

With Sanders and Williams bringing experience, and Blue and Mafah bringing energy and upside, the Cowboys may not need a bell-cow back to succeed in 2025.

Schottenheimer’s praise reflects a growing confidence that the answer at running back might be all of the above.