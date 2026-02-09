Jadarian Price Feels Like a Natural 2026 NFL Draft Selection

After watching Jadarian Price play at Notre Dame, I saw a running back whose size, physicality, and running style aligned perfectly with what the Dallas Cowboys need.

Seemingly every draft cycle, there’s a running back who just makes sense for the Cowboys. I believe Jadarian Price is one of those players.

He wasn’t the lead back at Notre Dame. That honor belonged to Jeremiyah Love, but this isn’t about star power. It’s about how Price runs, absorbs contact, and how his game fits what Dallas needs.

Jadarian Price checks all the boxes in my book.

Jadarian Price Has A Compact Build Built for NFL Contact

At 5’11” and around 210 pounds, Price has an NFL-ready build that shows up immediately on tape.

He’s dense through his lower half, balanced through contact, and comfortable running behind his pads. That matters behind an offensive line that doesn’t always create clean lanes.

What I feel stands out most is how calm he is behind the line of scrimmage. Price presses the hole with patience, forces defenders to commit, then accelerates through the crease.

He doesn’t dance, or panic, he just executes.

A Running Style That Matches the Cowboys’ Identity

I don’t think Dallas necessarily needs a home-run hitter, but Price’s running style fits exactly how the Cowboys want to play.

The Cowboys need someone who can stay on schedule, fall forward, and turn routine runs into positive ones.

Jadarian Price runs with intent that anyone can see on tape from Notre Dame. I see a decisive runner without being reckless and physical without wasting energy.

That type of balance is what keeps an offense ahead of the chains.

Efficiency in a Shared Backfield

Price hasn’t needed a massive workload to make his presence known. In a shared backfield, he averaged six yards per carry and consistently found the end zone, scoring 11 touchdowns.

I feel that is efficiency not empty production. For a Cowboys’ offense that spreads the ball through the air, Price is the kind of runner who fits perfectly.

Why the Javonte Williams Comparison Holds Up

I am comfortable comparing Jadarian Price to Javonte Williams. The same build, running style, and temperament can be seen in these two players.

Price forced 73 broken tackles on 289 rushing attempts in his three years at Notre Dame. That is roughly once every four carries. If he’d handled the 433 carries as Jeremiyah Love, that pace projects to around 110 broken tackles.

Like Williams coming out of college, Price doesn’t win with flash, but with balance, leg drive, and a refusal to go down on first contact.

The running style is similar and that translates to NFL success.

A Second-Round Grade Isn’t Good for the Cowboys

Here is where I want reality to come in for everyone. Jadarian Price currently holds a second-round grade and that doesn’t help the Cowboys, who are currently without that pick.

Landing a player like Price would require a trade up or a move back into that range.

That’s exactly why this fit matters.

If Dallas views Price as a tone-setter instead of a luxury, he becomes the type of player worth moving assets for.

We don’t need to see a reckless jump, but a calculated move into the early-to-mid second round where value often outweighs draft slot obsession.

Why This Feels Like a Cowboys Pick That Ages Well

The more I think about this player and the pick, I think it would be a great addition for the Cowboys. Having a player like Price that can step in and take over on a cheaper contract than Javonte Williams would be the perfect path.

Price doesn’t need to be the featured back from Day One. He just needs carries, structure, and patience. Tough efficient runners with this profile tend to outplay their draft slot.

If Dallas wants to keep its run game from last season, but doesn’t want to pay Javonte Williams, Jadarian Price feels like the perfect fit hiding in plain sight.

