Jerry Jones aims at Jay-Z, Catches Dez Bryant instead

For the past couple of years, a certain subset of Jerry Jones-loving Cowboys fans have doggedly claimed that “Jerry knows what he’s doing” in response to any criticism.

Yeah, about that claim, kids.

Jones declared war against the Cowboys’ best defensive player for the crime of *checksnotes* wanting to be paid as the best player on the team. As usual, Jones’ mouth is writing a check that will cost him dearly.

He even made a small moon out of a mountain while he was at it too.

Say What, Jerry?

Jones took to the media to claim that he and Micah Parsons had agreed on a deal back in March. The only thing was that Parsons’ agent was not involved in the informal discussion.

Nor was anything put on paper.

Not to mention that no official legally binding contract was drawn up or signed.

In almost every other organization, sports-related or not, if there’s nothing on paper, or at least recorded on audio or video, that means no deal exists. Except for, apparently, the Dallas Cowboys.

In trying to make his case, Jones threw a haymaker at another agent, Jay-Z, and wound up connecting on the jaw of Dez Bryant.

Bryant, to put it mildly, did not appreciate this.

https://twitter.com/DezBryant/status/1951784727037264212

Bryant stated in one post that there were many stories he could share, but hadn’t yet.

This seemed to imply that Jones would not come out looking good if they were told. Jay-Z agency, who repped Bryant, all but called Jones out as a liar.

Now, Jones is making his former players mad all over again while doing his best to run off his best player. Great job, Jones.

But, remember kids, “JeRRy KnoWs whaT hE’S DoINg!” as we head for the 30th straight season without a Super Bowl of conference title game appearance.

Parsons Wants Out

Parsons took to social media and demanded a trade. He said flat out he no longer wants to be in Dallas.

https://twitter.com/MicahhParsons11/status/1951346210067095890

Frankly, who could blame him?

Yes, this is the same nonsense Jones and the Cowboys’ incompetent front office put Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb through last year.

It’s similar to the nonsense Jones put Emmitt Smith through in 1993 after Smith had basically carried the Cowboys to a Super Bowl XXVII victory a few months earlier.

No other organization in sports does this to their star players on a regular basis.

But, remember kids, “JeRRy KnoWs whaT hE’S DoINg!” as we head for the possibility of losing the Cowboys’ best player on defense.

How It Ends

Odds are, as they did with Smith, Prescott, and Lamb, the Cowboys will fold like a cheap suit as we get close to the season opener.

Parsons will get everything he asked for and life will go on. I doubt Jones is dumb enough to trade him away.

But I wouldn’t mind seeing Parsons play the first defensive snap of the game on September 4th. He should then leave the game with a “back injury” and miss the rest of the season if they don’t offer him a legitimate contract extension.

Personally, I’d love to see every player show up for practice today and walk off the field when Schottenheimer starts practice.

Then do this every single day until Parsons is signed.

Because Jones doesn’t know what he’s doing.

It’s time for someone to show him that in a way even he can’t ignore.