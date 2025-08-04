Week 3 of training camp is huge for a few players

I don’t know about you all, but I just wish this Micah Parsons contract drama would end already, so this team can focus on the rest of training camp and the preseason that starts Saturday.

Still, with that going on, I wanted to touch on a few players that need a big third week of camp if they want to hang onto a roster spot.

It is getting closer and closer to the time when the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff and others are going to have to make some tough calls on who will make the team and who they will send packing.

Nate Thomas

The first guy that jumps off the screen at me is Nate Thomas.

Tyler Guyton having a fracture in his knee will keep him out 4 to 6 weeks. I guess that is better than what we all thought it was, a torn ACL.

Still, it sounds like Thomas is the guy who is getting the first work as his replacement.

Thomas missed his rookie season due to knee tendonitis, but the coaching staff and front office kept him around.

Will McClay recently appeared on 105.3 The Fan and shared his thoughts on the potential Week 1 starter.

“We worked him at guard, but then he’s showing some tackle things. He’s a big, athletic, strong guy who’s very, very powerful. And that’s how you win the league; you gotta move people, and he’s got the traits to do that.”

This is a pretty big week for Thomas if he wants to hold down that spot while Guyton recovers.

Jalen Tolbert

Look, we have to call it like it is, it seems like Jalen Tolbert is just treading water right now.

Last season he caught 49 passes for 610 yards, with mostly backups last season. That isn’t bad, but now with George Pickens as the clear cut WR2, Tolbert is going to see way fewer targets.

the magic trick is knowing defenses will see CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the same side and lock eyes on them.



Jalen Tolbert ate here because of it.



tuddy on the nice dot from Dak. #Cowboys #trainingcamp pic.twitter.com/Hp75QKn2MW — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) July 31, 2025

I have seen more posts on Twitter during camp with Jonathan Mingo than I have with Tolbert, and that worries me just a bit, so this week of camp, including the preseason game on Saturday against the Rams, is going to be big for Tolbert.

He was my pick to be the WR2 long before they traded for Pickens, and now it feels like he is climbing an uphill battle.

Other guys like those in the secondary could be on this list, but they are so hurt on the backend that I think they will take anyone who is healthy and can just guard a wide receiver.