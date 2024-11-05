Jerry Jones makes another putrid decision Tuesday morning

The Dallas Cowboys are 3-5, and their starting quarterback is about to go on injured reserve, yet Jerry Jones made a move Tuesday morning that is leaving everyone wondering what in the heck is wrong with him.

He made another move this morning that has everyone throwing a fit, and all the fans and people who cover the team have every right to.

The Dallas Cowboys traded a 2025 fourth-round pick to Carolina in exchange for Panthers wide receiver Jonathan Mingo.

Yes, I was thinking the exact same thing as you. Who??

Another Overpay

Jerry, what in the world are you doing dude??

Mingo, 23, was a second-round pick (39th overall) of the Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He started 14 of 15 games as a rookie, catching 43 passes (on 85 targets) for 418 yards, but Mingo has seen a reduced role in 2024, playing roughly half the offensive snaps and catching 12 passes for 121 yards in nine games (five starts).

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Mingo has yet to catch a touchdown pass in 24 NFL games. In his one game against the Cowboys, Mingo caught one pass for 6 yards on six targets in Week 11 last season.

Like you cannot be serious man, look at the video above I have posted of Michael Fabiano. He outlines it PERFECTLY for us.

Think about this, Jones and the Cowboys just gave up more than the Chiefs did for DeAndre Hopkins, and the Ravens did for Dionate Johnson.

The Panthers got more for Mingo than Diontae Johnson. Only the stupid Cowboys. Retire, Jerry Jones. — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) November 5, 2024

Does Anyone Understand?

Please, if you see what Jerry is doing here, please let me know.

The only thing they have going for this deal is control over the next 2.5 years, but they can get that with this pick in the 2025 draft.

Jerry Jones trading a fourth-round pick for a wide receiver (with zero career touchdowns in 24 games) and seventh-round pick, when his team is 3-5 and just put the franchise QB on IR, is a choice. A bad one at that.

Good points. Still an overpay by about a round, but this stuff matters. https://t.co/GsjD1hhbGT — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) November 5, 2024

He is hoping all of us will be so happy that he did something after everyone has gotten on him for making this team worse. Well you did the opposite.

Anyone who follows football understands how bad of a move this is.

This is why Jerry needs to give up this power. He has no fear of losing his job as the owner, obviously, but he just makes putrid moves like this and doesn’t even care!

Maybe I am overacting, but this is a overpay for a guy who has caught 12 passes this season on a team that got blown out every game, so they had to pass.

This team has the Eagles, Texans, Commandors, and Bengals four out of their next five games. They are going to be without Dak Prescott, a recovering Micah Parsons, banged up CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, etc.

But sure, let’s go trade a fourth round pick for a guy who doesn’t have a touchdown, and couldn’t get the ball on one of the worst teams in the league.

This team needed to be sellers, and Jerry refused to pack it in and admit that doing things his way this season did not work.

The Cowboys may not win another game until they play the Panthers on December 15th!

It will be so hard to watch this team over the next several weeks, and listen to Jerry try and tell us all that they still have hope for this season when they are 5 games under .500.

He will then blame the injuries, and bring Mike McCarthy back next season, giving him a pass due to all of them, yet they were awful before the injuries happened.