Jerry Jones Signals Aggressive Cowboys Offseason Plan

Jerry Jones outlines an aggressive Cowboys offseason focused on defense, George Pickens, cap flexibility, and immediate draft impact.

Jerry made one thing clear in Indianapolis, the Cowboys are going all in this offseason and, if it’s true, we are about to see Ol’ Wheelin and Dealin’ Jerry.

He spoke with reporters for over an hour, Jerry Jones outlined an aggressive plan centered on fixing the defense, securing core players, and maximizing the team’s championship window.

The urgency was obvious.

Jerry Jones Confirmed George Pickens Is the Future

Jerry Jones said he had a positive conversation with George Pickens regarding the franchise tag and emphasized that Pickens remains a major part of the Cowboys’ long-term plans.

Jerry Jones says he wants George Pickens in Dallas long term. He has no issues working with agent David Mulugheta. He says he has never met “the agent”. But he has no problem with him and understands the job he has to do in getting the best deal for his client pic.twitter.com/uDOzgtDz2Q — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 28, 2026

I want everyone to know the conversation was on the phone, not one-on-one in person like with Micah Parsons.

Jones also expressed respect for Pickens’ agent, David Mulugheta, showing confidence that negotiations will remain productive.

We all know for the Cowboys to remain an offensive power house, keeping Pickens is a priority.

Plans For Heavy Investment in Defense

Jerry Jones emphasized that the Cowboys intend to be aggressive in free agency, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Jerry Jones said the Cowboys will be aggressive in free agency to put a playoff team on field in 2026. He plans to borrow against the future and bust the budget to improve the defense, which was one the worst in franchise history last season. Jones said the problems on defense… pic.twitter.com/YYotyfZiUg — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) February 28, 2026

He said the Cowboys are willing to create future cap flexibility to address immediate defensive needs. Dallas is also actively working to lower the 2026 cap hits of:

That strategy would allow the Cowboys to add defensive help now while maintaining long-term flexibility.

I thought him acknowledging that fixing the defense was a significant challenge showed he was ready to open the checkbook.

A Shift in Draft Philosophy

I found another key takeaway from Jerry Jones talking to the media was the shift in draft mindset.

The Cowboys are not looking for developmental “redshirt” prospects.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones makes it pretty clear, they are going to be drafting players that can help immediately. No time for redshirt years pic.twitter.com/To01VdP5yO — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 28, 2026

Jerry and Brian Schottenheimer want players who can contribute immediately.

This shows that Jerry Jones views the championship window as open right now. If the defense can catch up just slightly with the offense.

Prioritizing Brandon Aubrey

Jerry confirmed the Cowboys want to make Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. An offer is already on the table that shows their commitment to getting Aubrey there.

Jerry Jones also spoke highly of Javonte Williams, and views him as one of the Cowboys top offensive players from 2025, but admitted there is more work to be done on offense.

Focused on Health and Defensive Growth

I found the optimism about a fully healthy DeMarvion Overshown and Shavon Revel Jr. was a good sign for the future.

Jerry also believes Donovan Ezeiruaku can take a step forward under the new defensive scheme.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones acknowledged that it was a mistake to not re-sign nickel CB Jourdan Lewis last year pic.twitter.com/Gk4neIgzkd — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 28, 2026

Jones acknowledged past roster decisions were a mistake and emphasized letting Jourdan Lewis go was not a move he was going to repeat.

Jerry Jones Super Bowl Drive Remains Strong

I saw that at the center of everything Jerry Jones talked about his desire to win another Super Bowl has never been higher.

That motivation continues to drive his offseason decisions and, based on his tone in Indianapolis, the Cowboys will not sit back this spring.

Jerry Jones says he feels like he has let Dallas Cowboys fans down by not having the success they had in the 1990s. Jones said he would hitchhike from Indianapolis to Dallas to get the Cowboys another Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/NTEzfoKcd7 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 28, 2026

If Jerry Jones follows through on this aggressive approach, this could be one of the most active offseasons we have ever seen.