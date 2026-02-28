More results...

Inside The Star » Cowboys » Players & Cap » Jerry Jones Signals Aggressive Cowboys Offseason Plan

Jerry Jones Signals Aggressive Cowboys Offseason Plan

Jerry Jones walking outdoors in a blue suit as Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders in blue and white uniforms raise pom-poms around him during a team event.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones arrives for a news conference at the sight of the team's new headquarters Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2013, in Frisco, Texas. Frisco officials overwhelming approved a $115 million deal to build team headquarters and a practice facility in the Dallas suburb. The agreement will end the Cowboys' four-decade relationship with Irving, most likely in 2016. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Jerry Jones outlines an aggressive Cowboys offseason focused on defense, George Pickens, cap flexibility, and immediate draft impact.

Jerry made one thing clear in Indianapolis, the Cowboys are going all in this offseason and, if it’s true, we are about to see Ol’ Wheelin and Dealin’ Jerry.

He spoke with reporters for over an hour, Jerry Jones outlined an aggressive plan centered on fixing the defense, securing core players, and maximizing the team’s championship window.

The urgency was obvious.

Close-up of Jerry Jones in a suit and tie pointing directly toward the camera on the field at AT&T Stadium.

Jerry Jones Confirmed George Pickens Is the Future

Jerry Jones said he had a positive conversation with George Pickens regarding the franchise tag and emphasized that Pickens remains a major part of the Cowboys’ long-term plans.

I want everyone to know the conversation was on the phone, not one-on-one in person like with Micah Parsons.

Jones also expressed respect for Pickens’ agent, David Mulugheta, showing confidence that negotiations will remain productive.

We all know for the Cowboys to remain an offensive power house, keeping Pickens is a priority.

Osa Odighizuwa in a white Dallas Cowboys uniform celebrating after a big play.

Plans For Heavy Investment in Defense

Jerry Jones emphasized that the Cowboys intend to be aggressive in free agency, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

He said the Cowboys are willing to create future cap flexibility to address immediate defensive needs. Dallas is also actively working to lower the 2026 cap hits of:

That strategy would allow the Cowboys to add defensive help now while maintaining long-term flexibility.

I thought him acknowledging that fixing the defense was a significant challenge showed he was ready to open the checkbook.

Jerry Jones seated at a press conference table with a Dallas Cowboys helmet in front of him, speaking into a microphone with a backdrop featuring Cowboys star logos.

A Shift in Draft Philosophy

I found another key takeaway from Jerry Jones talking to the media was the shift in draft mindset.

The Cowboys are not looking for developmental “redshirt” prospects.

Jerry and Brian Schottenheimer want players who can contribute immediately.

This shows that Jerry Jones views the championship window as open right now. If the defense can catch up just slightly with the offense.

Prioritizing Brandon Aubrey

Jerry confirmed the Cowboys want to make Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in the NFL. An offer is already on the table that shows their commitment to getting Aubrey there.

Jerry Jones also spoke highly of Javonte Williams, and views him as one of the Cowboys top offensive players from 2025, but admitted there is more work to be done on offense.

Focused on Health and Defensive Growth

I found the optimism about a fully healthy DeMarvion Overshown and Shavon Revel Jr. was a good sign for the future.

Jerry also believes Donovan Ezeiruaku can take a step forward under the new defensive scheme.

Jones acknowledged past roster decisions were a mistake and emphasized letting Jourdan Lewis go was not a move he was going to repeat.

Jerry Jones Super Bowl Drive Remains Strong

I saw that at the center of everything Jerry Jones talked about his desire to win another Super Bowl has never been higher.

That motivation continues to drive his offseason decisions and, based on his tone in Indianapolis, the Cowboys will not sit back this spring.

If Jerry Jones follows through on this aggressive approach, this could be one of the most active offseasons we have ever seen.

Cody Warren

Cody Warren is a sports journalist at InsideTheStar.com, where he has published 302 articles reaching over 1 million readers. He is a Law Enforcement Officer with nearly 20 years of professional service across multiple assignments, bringing investigative rigor and a commitment to factual accuracy to his Dallas Cowboys coverage.

Topics

