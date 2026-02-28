3 pass rushers at the NFL Combine to keep an eye on

The NFL Scouting Combine is under way in Indianapolis, Indiana. Over the course of the next few days, there will be hundreds of prospects that run through drills, meet with teams, and dream of a future in the NFL.

Among these, of course, are dozens of pass rushers who are hoping to prove that modern games are no longer just about mechanics. They are about grit, hard work, and determination.

No matter how one spins it, multiple NFL teams need pass rushers who will get into opposing back fields, no matter what. These three prospects, in particular, will be interesting names to watch as the combine unfolds.

Keldric Faulk

Keldric Faulk, coming out of Auburn, is six-foot-six and 285 pounds, an impressive specimen for a 20-year-old.

While he is still working with his hand work and needs to be more explosive at the point of attack, his body is NFL ready.

His brute strength will help him get a start in the NFL and he will make some fine plays based on his raw ability alone.

Expect Faulk to be selected late in the first round or early in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Akheem Mesidor

Fresh off of winning a National Championship with Miami, Ahkeem Mesidor is ready for the next step in his football career. The six-foot-three, 265-pound pass rusher is already 25 years old and has played four years of college ball.

While strong and powerful, Mesidor may be undersized for many NFL teams. However, he plays the run game extremely well and can have some success on schemed-up plays that see him move inside to attack offensive guards.

TJ Parker

Another “undersized” pass rusher, TJ Parker of Clemson is six-foot-three and 260 pounds. He had 11.5 sacks in 2024, but was not nearly as productive in 2025.

Many NFL scouts believe that his dip in production this past season was because opposing offenses paid more attention to him and gave help to the primary blocker.

Unfortunately, he was not able to consistently respond in those situations.

That being said, Parker has a high motor and all the potential in the world. Any team that drafts him will need to help him learn more diverse techniques with which to attack and shed blocks.

While he may not be an immediate star in the NFL, his ceiling is exceptionally high if he can put it all together.

