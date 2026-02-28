Annual NFLPA player survey shows major issue for Cowboys

The annual report card for all 32 NFL teams grading every single thing about the teams compiled by the NFL Players Association was leaked yesterday when they told us all nobody would be able to see them this year.

We all know how things work with the Dallas Cowboys. Most of the report card was actually really good, but they had a few major issues that I think really do bother the players, and you have heard many people talk about it from time to time.

Before I get into that though, it is important to remember these report cards are made by the players, so this would be like you getting something and ranking all the different things regarding the workplace where you are currently employed.

Best & Worst

Okay, let’s start with the best of what the players had to say about their own team before we get into the major issue for this team that is clearly a concern for the players.

You can see the full list above, so you already know what the issue is, but I will dive into it here in a moment.

Before that, though, as you can see, Cowboys players graded head coach Brian Schottenheimer as an A- head coach after his first season as the team’s head coach, and honestly, that probably is not bad for what he had to deal with his first season.

Nutritionist/Dietician: B+ Cowboys players gave the organization a B+ in this category for the second year in a row.

They also voted the locker as a B+. The weight room was an A-, and Jerry Jones was somehow a B.

This is the first year that GMs got a grade, Yet, not taking much into this vote, because these players all got their money and that is what they care about.

Twenty-four other general managers were given either an A of some kind or a B+. Only four general managers were given a grade lower than a B.

Now the clear major issue the Cowboys have is the training room as you can see above. They ranked it as a D.

The Cowboys ranked 22nd in the overall survey — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) February 26, 2026

That nets them dead last in all of football. It’s been a sore spot in Dallas for the past several years; they ranked 26th in 2023 and 27th in 2024. The D here is the lowest grade Cowboys players gave the organization in any of the 17 categories.

I think you should know the entire reason. Remember when Dalton Schultz left the team and he opened up about some of the issues. That was the worst for him.

“There’s people literally going on tours while you’re lifting in the weight room. And they’ve got a one-way mirror for people to look at, it’s literally a zoo, dude,” Schultz said a few years ago.

Jerry Jones allows all these fans to take tours of the stadium, and they can see the players working out in the training room. Like that has to be so annoying.

The fact that the training room staff is also that low is very concerning considering that you are the most profitable team in all of sports, but I think if they stopped the tours, the grade would go up a chunk.

Either way, it was nice to see that the current players really like Schotty after only one year as the head coach and somehow, Matt Eberflus only got a C, and he was fired after the offseason started.

I am looking forward to what is next this offseason because, give Jerry Jones credit, they have started getting to work early and hopefully that will continue.