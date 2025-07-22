Jerry Jones throws shade at own players during 1st camp interview

It wouldn’t be the first day of training camp if Jerry Jones wasn’t the main story from the first full day in Oxnard, California, right?

I will add the full YouTube video right below, which is a little over an hour long, from the first interview he, his son Stephen Jones and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer gave yesterday morning.

[Editor’s Note: The YouTube video was removed due to the owner setting it to private. Replaced with a clip from X of RJ Choppy and Bobby Belt discussing the interview on 105.3 The Fan.]

First, let me say this is going to get blown way out of context, but I watched the entire thing, and yes, he said plenty of good stuff about Trevon Diggs and Micah Parsons, but as an owner, he said a handful of things that you just don’t say.

It has been ONE day, and here we are already fighting this battle as fans against an owner who doesn’t care what anyone thinks.

What Was Said

Well, in doing that, Jones was taking questions about working to sign Parsons, who is in the final year of his contract.

Jones made a point to mention that signing Parsons doesn’t guarantee he’d be available. He also referenced Dak Prescott’s injury after the quarterback’s big contract.

He chimed in when Brian Schottenheimer was talking about the idea of Micah Parsons holding in because, well, he is at camp! He is doing what he is supposed to do, and Jerry Jones took an unnecessary shot at a once-in-a-lifetime type player.

“Just because we sign him doesn’t mean we are going to have him,” Jones said.

“He missed 6 games last year.”

Well, sorry to break it to you, Jerry. Micah only missed four games a year ago, not six. He owns the team, and can’t count.

Honestly, he should have just sat out the entire year with the way the season went with a backup under center.

During the same presser, he touched on Diggs, and if you haven’t heard, he got some of his salary taken away because he has not been training where the team would like him to.

“We expect a player paid like Trevon to be here all the time. We expect him to be leading. That’s not new…You’ve got to have some leadership about you.”

The Cowboys deducted $500,000 from Diggs base salary of $9 million “for his failure to complete at least 84% of his offseason workouts”, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Stephen Jones added that “when he decided to train in South Florida, he knew what the consequences would be.”

Anytime you can publicly take a dig at your star quarterback and your star pass rusher simultaneously, right before the season begins, you just gotta take it…



Nothing makes guys want to fight for you more than hearing how upset you are that they got hurt while fighting for you. https://t.co/iaaBk6kfmo — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2025

Both of them said they hadn’t spoken to Micah’s agent. I mean, I don’t know what is going on here other than they are just throwing everyone under the bus that is not them.

They never take any accountability, ever. People wonder why us fans hate the dude so much.

For a short second, I was actually looking forward to this season, just maybe after they actually made a move to trade for George Pickens, and then I heard the voice of Jones again.

I just wish they would get out of the way for a few seasons and see how things go, but who am I kidding? I say that every year.