Inside The Star » Analysis & Rumors » Quarterback Mystery: Who’s Really the Better Star?

Quarterback Mystery: Who’s Really the Better Star?

by Jul 22, 2025
1

Since 2020, these two quarterbacks have been defined by two contrasting talents.

Quarterback X dominates through passing and pocket control, while quarterback Y delivers explosive dual-threat play.

Here’s how they compare—can you guess who’s who?

Quarterback Mystery: Who's Really the Better Star?

Quarterbacks X&Y Passing & Rushing Stats

QB X Passing Stats (2020-2024):

  • 1,529 completions out of 2,261 passing attempts = 67.3% completion rate
  • 7.52 passing yards per attempt and 125 passing touchdowns
  • 96.92 passer rating

QB X Rushing Stats (2020-2024):

  • 201 rushing attempts for 835 rushing yards = 4.1 yards per rush
  • 10 rushing touchdowns and 13 fumbles

QB Y Passing Stats (2020-2024):

  • 1,419 completions out of 2,195 passing attempts = 64.6% completion rate
  • 7.5 passing yards per attempt and 95 passing touchdowns
  • 93.7 passer rating

QB Y Rushing Stats (2020-2024):

  • 756 rushing attempts for 3,504 rushing yards = 4.6 yards per rush
  • 65 rushing touchdowns and 25 fumbles

Analysis: Both QBs show high accuracy, but QB X wins in passing yardage, touchdowns, and passer rating. QB Y wins in rushing yardage, attempts, and touchdowns.

Quarterback Mystery: Who's Really the Better Star?

Quarterbacks X&Y Total Turnovers

QB X Turnovers and Turnover Rate:

  • 51 interceptions + 5 fumbles lost = 56 turnovers in 2,462 attempts, leading to 0.023 turnovers per play (0.96 per game)

QB Y Turnovers and Turnover Rate:

  • 42 interceptions + 9 fumbles lost = 51 turnovers in 2,951 attempts, leading to 0.017 turnovers per play (0.66 per game)

Analysis: QB X’s more passing attempts lead to more interceptions, but QB Y has more fumbles lost due to rushing attempts. Based on the games played by each QB, Y is less turnover-prone due to lower passing attempts.

Turnover-Worthy Play Rate (TWP)

QB X TWP Rate:

Career TWP around 3%, with peaks of 4.9% in 2022, but often around 1.2 – 1.3%, ranking 4th-best in the NFL.

QB Y TWP Rate:

Early-season peak TWP rate of 6.7%—among the highest in the league before tightening up. In 2023-2024, stabilized around 1.6 – 2.3%, showing improvement.

Analysis: QB X consistently demonstrates cleaner play, even when pressured. QB Y’s explosive play style triggers more risky plays early, but his refinement over time suggests adaptation.

Quarterback Profiles in Summary

Quarterback X is a prolific pocket passer with high-efficiency output and fewer risky plays, but is more turnover-prone due to his passing prowess.

Quarterback Y is the dynamic dual-threat, improving ball control, with stronger but riskier play per snap.

Which QB Are You Choosing for Your Team?

And the Quarterback Reveal (If You Haven’t Figured It Out)…

Quarterback X is none other than Dak Prescott, the man who will lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl.

Quarterback Y is Jalen Hurts, who has led (or maybe not led) his Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.

Differing Quarterback Approaches High-Level Play

If you want dynamic playmaking, elite rushing, and evolving ball security per play, Hurts delivers.

If you prefer consistent passing volume, low-risk progression, and pocket efficiency, Prescott shines, albeit with a higher turnover frequency and missed time.

So… who would you build around based on the full spectrum of stats and risk profiles?

Topics

Cody Warren

Cody Warren

Cody Warren is an American sports writer for InsideTheStar.com, a prominent website focusing on the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to his writing duties, Cody is also a devoted husband, father, and Law Enforcement Officer with close to two decades of experience in various assignments. Beginning his writing journey at InsideTheStar.com as a Junior Writer, Cody has pursued his passion for sports journalism and is now able to cover his beloved team, America's Team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like

Latest Reader Poll

Which quarterback (QB) will be the best in the NFL in 2025?

Jerry Jones
Previous Story

Jerry Jones throws shade at own players during 1st camp interview

Things are heating up in the Dallas Cowboys RB room - Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue, Miles Sanders
Next Story

Things are heating up in the Dallas Cowboys RB room