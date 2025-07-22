Quarterback Mystery: Who’s Really the Better Star?

Since 2020, these two quarterbacks have been defined by two contrasting talents.

Quarterback X dominates through passing and pocket control, while quarterback Y delivers explosive dual-threat play.

Here’s how they compare—can you guess who’s who?

Quarterbacks X&Y Passing & Rushing Stats

QB X Passing Stats (2020-2024):

1,529 completions out of 2,261 passing attempts = 67.3% completion rate

completions out of passing attempts = completion rate 7.52 passing yards per attempt and 125 passing touchdowns

passing yards per attempt and passing touchdowns 96.92 passer rating

QB X Rushing Stats (2020-2024):

201 rushing attempts for 835 rushing yards = 4.1 yards per rush

rushing attempts for rushing yards = yards per rush 10 rushing touchdowns and 13 fumbles

QB Y Passing Stats (2020-2024):

1,419 completions out of 2,195 passing attempts = 64.6% completion rate

completions out of passing attempts = completion rate 7.5 passing yards per attempt and 95 passing touchdowns

passing yards per attempt and passing touchdowns 93.7 passer rating

QB Y Rushing Stats (2020-2024):

756 rushing attempts for 3,504 rushing yards = 4.6 yards per rush

rushing attempts for rushing yards = yards per rush 65 rushing touchdowns and 25 fumbles

Analysis: Both QBs show high accuracy, but QB X wins in passing yardage, touchdowns, and passer rating. QB Y wins in rushing yardage, attempts, and touchdowns.

Quarterbacks X&Y Total Turnovers

QB X Turnovers and Turnover Rate:

51 interceptions + 5 fumbles lost = 56 turnovers in 2,462 attempts, leading to 0.023 turnovers per play (0.96 per game)

QB Y Turnovers and Turnover Rate:

42 interceptions + 9 fumbles lost = 51 turnovers in 2,951 attempts, leading to 0.017 turnovers per play (0.66 per game)

Analysis: QB X’s more passing attempts lead to more interceptions, but QB Y has more fumbles lost due to rushing attempts. Based on the games played by each QB, Y is less turnover-prone due to lower passing attempts.

Turnover-Worthy Play Rate (TWP)

QB X TWP Rate:

Career TWP around 3%, with peaks of 4.9% in 2022, but often around 1.2 – 1.3%, ranking 4th-best in the NFL.

QB Y TWP Rate:

Early-season peak TWP rate of 6.7%—among the highest in the league before tightening up. In 2023-2024, stabilized around 1.6 – 2.3%, showing improvement.

Analysis: QB X consistently demonstrates cleaner play, even when pressured. QB Y’s explosive play style triggers more risky plays early, but his refinement over time suggests adaptation.

Quarterback Profiles in Summary

Quarterback X is a prolific pocket passer with high-efficiency output and fewer risky plays, but is more turnover-prone due to his passing prowess.

Quarterback Y is the dynamic dual-threat, improving ball control, with stronger but riskier play per snap.

And the Quarterback Reveal (If You Haven’t Figured It Out)…

Quarterback X is none other than Dak Prescott, the man who will lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl.

Quarterback Y is Jalen Hurts, who has led (or maybe not led) his Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.

Differing Quarterback Approaches High-Level Play

If you want dynamic playmaking, elite rushing, and evolving ball security per play, Hurts delivers.

If you prefer consistent passing volume, low-risk progression, and pocket efficiency, Prescott shines, albeit with a higher turnover frequency and missed time.

So… who would you build around based on the full spectrum of stats and risk profiles?