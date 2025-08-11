Inside The Star » Cowboys News » The Athletic ranks Dak Prescott in perfect spot ahead of 2025 season

The Athletic ranks Dak Prescott in perfect spot ahead of 2025 season

by Aug 11, 2025

Every year, The Athletic puts out articles that are part of their rankings & tiers series. It is an evaluation across the NFL about players, front offices, teams and franchises.

Well, the quarterback tiers results article just dropped and they ranked Dak Prescott in the perfect spot.

It is broken into five different tiers, obviously the top being the best in football and five being the guys who have struggled to have any type of success in this league.

These rankings come from the guys who study the game the most, so don’t get mad at me, but I agree with everything they say about him here and where they have him ranked.

I think it is just right for Dak.

Tier 2

Dak Prescott dropped from No. 9 in 2024 to No. 12 in 2025, but he kept his spot in Tier 2.

According to the article, a tier 2 quarterback can carry his team sometimes, but not as consistently.

It continues to say they can handle pure-passing situations in doses and/or possesses other dimensions that are special enough to elevate him above Tier 3. He has a hole or two in his game.

Joining Prescott in Tier 2 are fellow NFC East quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts.

https://twitter.com/NickHarrisFWST/status/1953909812842180890

Daniels sits atop the Tier 2 list at No. 6, while Hurts is in a tie for ninth with C.J. Stroud. Other quarterbacks ranked ahead of Prescott in the tier are Justin Herbert, Jared Goff, and Baker Mayfield.

I don’t think Daniels should be ahead of Jalen Hurts, but that is just me. Yes, he is a product of a great offensive line, but he just won a Super Bowl.

We will see how Daniels plays in his Sophomore season. Also, having Justin Herbert that high is the worst thing about this list, but that we can talk about another day.

Look, there is a lot going on with the Dallas Cowboys right now, but the one part that I have the most confidence in is Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

I think they are the second or third-best trio in all of football. They just need to stay healthy.

Dak being ranked the 12th best quarterback in football is where I would also rank him, but he could very easily jump back into the top ten if he has the same type of year he did in 2023.

I just wish this team would take care of Micah Parsons so they can focus on football and not have to worry about all this drama anymore.

Topics

