KaVontae Turpin might be more than just a WR on offense

Welcome to the first week of Dallas Cowboys training camp, the time we all get to overreact to the first handful of things we see on the field.

Well, here is mine. Yesterday was the first day of camp for the Cowboys, and I saw something that I really liked, and something I hope Brian Schottenheimer finds a way to incorporate into the offense when September rolls around.

KaVontae Turpin was shown multiple times getting reps from the running back position, and honestly, feed all of that to me. I would love if they found a spot for him all over the offense.

That is the type of player he is, and that is why me and probably everyone else was so disappointed in his arrest just a few weeks ago.

Speed Is Different

The first thing that jumps off the screen is his speed. We all know how fast he is, but if he really does line up in the backfield and can get to the second level, it is going to be a house call most times.

Now, he is not a running back. I understand that, but this can work, and just from day one, what we saw from the offense was a LOT of pre-snap motion.

This is exactly what everyone was calling for when Mike McCarthy was the head coach, and he just wouldn’t do it.

We have a long way to go this summer, but teams might have a hard time dealing with wherever Turpin lines up at. They then have to keep an eye on whatever CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are doing.

I still don’t trust the running game. Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue or Miles Sanders will be the head guy, and those just arent names that you can buy into right now.

Mixing Turpin in will keep the defense on its toes, which will be a good thing.

Turpin signed a three-year, $18 million extension with the Cowboys in March.

He led the NFL in return average (33.5 yards) in the first year of the dynamic kickoff and took one 99 yards for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders.

His average was the second highest in the league since the 1970 merger. He also had a punt return for a touchdown, becoming the only player in the league last season with kick and punt returns for scores.

Let’s see how the rest of this summer goes.