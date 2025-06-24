Micah Parsons could set 2 franchise records in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys defense is going to need to be elite next season, and it will start with Micah Parsons.

While he is waiting for a new contract, I was looking around for some more information. I found a cool stat that could put him at the top of the team’s record books.

Five Years In

Currently, the team leader for most sacks in the first five seasons is DeMarcus Ware.

Parsons is at 52.5 in his first four seasons. Ware put together 64.5 sacks in his first five years as a member of the Dallas Cowboys defense.

He’s been to the Pro Bowl in each of his four NFL seasons and has been named to the All-Pro team on different occasions.

Outside of winning a Super Bowl and Defensive Player of the Year, Parsons has already proved he could be the best to ever do it.

However, as we sit today, Demarcus Ware is arguably the greatest pass rusher in the history of the Cowboys.

If we say that Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons are the top two EDGE rushers in the NFL. Who is No. 3? — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) June 16, 2025

Ware also holds the record for most sacks in a single-season with 20.

Parsons’ career-high in sacks is 14. Yet, with more help along the defensive line and a 17-game schedule, Parsons only needs to average 1.2 sacks per game to break Ware’s record.

13, 13.5, 14 and 12. Those are the sack numbers in the four years Micah has been in the NFL. Do I think he is going to break the 20 sack mark set by DWare? No, I don’t, but I do think this season will be the first he hits 15.

Matt Eberflus will be able to do a few different things with Micah that the other guys have not been able to.

With Dante Fowler back in the mix, it should help him a bit more. They did lose DeMarcus Lawerence, but he was starting to hit the other side of his prime, anyway.

If Parsons can break both of these records this season, he will win his first defensive player of the year award. Again, I think he breaks the first one, but that 20-sack mark is going to be tough if he even misses one game.

I like what I am seeing from the defensive group thus far, I just hope he gets his contract before the season starts so he does not have to worry about it anymore.

If he plays into the season without a contract it could be a distraction. No matter what, one thing we can agree on is that Micah and DWare will probably always be two of the best pass rushers in Cowboys history.