Tight End Battle: 2025 Cowboys Could See a Shake-Up

Last season, the Dallas Cowboys’ tight end room featured a clear hierarchy, with Jake Ferguson entrenched as TE1 and Luke Schoonmaker emerging as a vital secondary option.

Yet when analyzing target share, efficiency, and game impact, it may come as a surprise to some which tight end came out on top in several pivotal aspects of the game.

Tight End Efficiency and Per-Play Impact

While Ferguson led the team with 59 receptions on 86 targets for 494 yards, Schoonmaker accrued 27 catches on just 36 targets for 241 yards and one touchdown.

Calculating the targets-per-catch ratio:

Ferguson : 1.46 targets per reception

: 1.46 targets per reception Schoonmaker: 1.33 targets per reception

That suggests Schoonmaker was targeted more precisely and effectively.

Proportionally, every 1.3 passes to Schoonmaker resulted in a catch, reflecting sharp catch rates and purposeful targeting.

This efficiency from Schoonmaker also gives the quarterback a 106.0 rating, while Ferguson provides the quarterback with a rating of 88.2.

Tight End Reliability

Schoonmaker demonstrated clutch performances, particularly stepping in during Ferguson’s absences.

Over three games when Ferguson was hurt, Schoonmaker tallied 14 catches, 144 yards, and one touchdown on 20 targets.

That translates to a 70% catch rate in those games, with a per-catch average of 10.3 yards, far outpacing his season average and illustrating reliability under pressure.

Tight End Snap Share vs. Production

Even with significantly fewer snaps, Schoonmaker’s production levels were impressive.

Ferguson played 614 snaps (about 47 snaps/game), while Schoonmaker logged 551 snaps (about 34 snaps/game). That’s roughly 32% fewer snaps, yet Schoonmaker produced 49% as many yards on 49% fewer targets.

This highlights the high-value play by Schoonmaker.

Development Arc & Intangible Growth

From being a quiet rookie (8 catches, 65 yards, two TDs in 2023) to grabbing 27 passes and a TD in 2024, Schoonmaker took a measurable step forward.

Reports note “he has stepped up” when called upon, especially during periods when Ferguson was out with injuries.

Coaches highlighted his improved blocking and route-running. SI.com noted that “he felt “emotionaly” after being able to make the most of this opportunity.”

Blocking metrics decreased from 2023 to 2024:

2023 : Played 388 snaps, blocking 263 times. His run block grade, according to PFF.com, was 59.1%, and his pass blocking was 58.1%.

: Played 388 snaps, blocking 263 times. His run block grade, according to PFF.com, was 59.1%, and his pass blocking was 58.1%. 2024: Played 411 snaps, blocking 214 times. His run block grade was 39.8%, and his pass blocking grade was 51.8%.

More snaps on offense but less time blocking, and his overall blocking percentages decreased, but this could be in part due to being a bigger part of the passing game.

Positional Roles & Offensive Fit

Ferguson remains the TE1, particularly prized for his yards-after-catch (YAC) ability—critical under Brian Schottenheimer’s offense.

Schoonmaker brings a complementary skill set: possession efficiency and dependability on medium routes.

Both tight ends bring similar but different approaches to the field. Schoonmaker could push for more targets in year three if Ferguson regresses.

Tight End Roster Context & Future Implications

Cowboys management sees Ferguson as the tight end one heading into 2025, especially healthy and playing on a contract year.

Meanwhile, Schoonmaker projects as an ascending tight end with room to grow, but emerging tight ends like Brevyn Spann-Ford nipping at his heels for snaps, the positional competition could be heating up.