Micah Parsons not present at Cowboys OTAs

The Dallas Cowboys held a normal press conference on Thursday this week to get everyone caught up on the things going around with the team, and something was said that is not a big deal, but people will make it a problem if they want to.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Micah Parsons is not participating in the team’s second set of OTAs, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

The All-Pro edge rusher did attend the first day of OTAs last week, but was not present for subsequent practices.

All eyes have been on Parsons’ ongoing contract negotiations this offseason regarding his contract extension.

No Big Deal

Football players also have lives. Playing the game is not all they do. This is not a big deal at all. He was there for the first day of OTAs last week, so who cares?

Schottenheimer in his pre-practice press briefing revealed that Micah is “traveling – I bumped into him at the airport” – is not present at The Star this week.

Micah knows what is at stake this offseason, and being a new leader of the locker room, it is seen as important to set an example for others to follow; Schottenheimer has detailed why it is crucial to have No. 11 in the building here at The Star.

The Cowboys’ last set of OTAs is scheduled for the first week of June, followed by mandatory minicamp the week after.

https://twitter.com/WerderEdNFL/status/1928139450401300672

The team will then break until training camp starts in July, which should give the two sides plenty of time to reach an agreement that will likely make Parsons the NFL’s highest-paid defender (and perhaps the highest-paid non-quarterback).

Folks also need to cool is on the trade Micah thing. I get that they do it for clicks, but dudes like Colin Cowherd pushed it so hard four or five times this offseason.

Nobody is trading a generational type player that is always available for his team.

The only issue I have thus far is the fact that not as much progress has been made about his contract as I would have liked. I just don’t understand why Jerry Jones waits until the last possible moment to sign his guys.

He could have gotten Ceedee Lamb, Dak Prescott and others for way cheaper, but he waited until the market went up.

That is once again happening with defenders, which is driving the price of Parsons way up.