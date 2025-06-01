The best-case scenario for the Cowboys quarterback room in 2025

Following the disaster that was the 2024 season for the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, expectations are high for a rebound season and a brighter outlook for the future.

Of course, Dak Prescott is looking to stay healthy and replicate his 2023 MVP-runner-up campaign. Last year was a rough one for the soon-to-be franchise leader in passing yards; from early-season poor play to a hamstring tear, it was one to forget.

Below him, Cowboys fans actually have a real reason to be enthusiastic, as backup quarterback Joe Milton begins his sophomore season in the NFL, and his first in Dallas.

Brian Schottenheimer on new QB Joe Milton: “From the time he’s been here, the work ethic is incredible. He’s one of the first people in the building, he’s one of the last to leave. The way he has attacked the playbook, and picking it up has been incredible.” pic.twitter.com/5rDKiPQH4y — SleeperCowboys (@SleeperCowboys) May 20, 2025

The team acquired the former Michigan Wolverine and Tennessee Volunteer early in the offseason, and it has sparked quite a bit of excitement. Milton is young, has a rocket for an arm, and looked good for the Patriots in limited snaps last season.

Will Grier, a long-time veteran at this point, rounds out the room and has something to prove as well. He has a legitimate chance to avoid being cut for the entire season.

All in all, there is a lot to see in the Cowboys quarterback room this season, so let’s talk about the best-case scenario for each guy.

Dak Prescott: Return To MVP Form

The answer for Prescott here is easy: he must get back to the MVP-caliber player we have seen before.

In 2023, this guy was statistically the best quarterback in football. You cannot argue with that if you just look at the numbers; he lost the MVP because the Baltimore Ravens were the better team.

Prescott led the league in completions and touchdowns, and held career highs in completion percentage and QBR.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott finished second in NFL MVP voting. Lamar Jackson won by a large margin, receiving 49 of 50 first place votes — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 9, 2024

The two-time All-Pro threw just nine interceptions in 17 games that year; in eight games in 2024, he threw eight. Now, did he have a worse supporting cast last season? Of course, but that doesn’t take away from his poor performance.

He was not good enough, and with CeeDee Lamb healthy, George Pickens next to him, and continued improvements on the offensive line, there is no excuse this season.

Dak Prescott’s best-case scenario is good health and great play. If he combines those, he’ll have a third All-Pro selection, and perhaps some hardware to add to his trophy case.

Joe Milton: Become QB1 Of The Future

Just as with Prescott, there is a clear-cut answer for Milton here. His best-case scenario is becoming the Cowboys’ future at quarterback.

There was never a pathway for him in New England, as he was in the same draft class as Drake Maye. Now, he sits behind a 31-year-old quarterback with a significant medical history. That is a golden opportunity for a guy like him.

Milton is raw. He needs both time to develop and a leader to learn from. He has both now in Dallas.

My angle from the combine of Joe Milton launching the ball 73 yards just because he can. pic.twitter.com/MD96LfU3eS — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) April 27, 2024

The traits are undeniable with him. Milton’s arm strength and size are rare finds; it’s just the technical side of playing quarterback that he does not have right now.

While they came into the league with differing skill sets, Prescott was in a similar situation in 2016. The physical abilities were off the charts, and now, as a 10-year veteran, he has worked to become a polished technician at quarterback.

Joe Milton’s ideal 2025 is a safe QB2 role behind Prescott, significant tutoring, and major steps forward in his development. That would position him well as a future option in Dallas.

Will Grier: Career Stability At Long Last

To say Grier has had a wild NFL career would be an understatement.

Since he entered the league in 2019, he has played for six different teams and has had two stints in the Cowboys quarterback room.

He has moved around more than most, and in 2025, he may have his best opportunity yet at stability. With Prescott ahead of him and Milton working for the QB2 role, Grier has wound up as the sole QB3 on the roster.

There isn’t much competition for him, and with so much NFL experience under his belt, you could argue he may push Milton for the backup job.

Let’s not forget, the Cowboys are trying to compete for it all this year. If somebody were to happen to Prescott, the coaching staff may feel more comfortable with the experienced veteran, rather than the gunslinging sophomore.

It’s hard to say for sure what the ideal scenario is for Will Grier, considering his prospects for playing time are so low, but not fighting for his NFL life sounds like a nice opportunity after all he’s been through.