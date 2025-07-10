Inside The Star » Cowboys News » Micah Parsons ranked 3rd best pass rusher by execs, coaches and scouts

Micah Parsons ranked 3rd best pass rusher by execs, coaches and scouts

by Jul 10, 2025
We are oh so close to real NFL football, and of course, ESPN had to check in with all the executives, coaches and scouts to do another pointless ranking.

Still, ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches and scouts to rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions.

From quarterback to cornerback and all positions in between. Micah Parsons ended up the best Dallas Cowboys. As the final ranking came in, he sits as the third best passer rusher according to all these guys.

Don’t Care

Let me say again that these rankings are just something for ESPN to talk about during the summer before training camp. I do think that Micah is indeed the third-best pass rusher. They might have gotten this one right though.

Myles Garret was first on the list, followed by TJ Watt, both guys who won the defensive player of the year award.

Next was Micah Parsons. Followed by Maxx Crosby and Nick Bosa.

Micah clearly has the numbers to be atop of this list, yet for some reason guys find a way to push him down the list.

His 126 pressures and 31.0% pass rush win rate since 2023 lead the NFL. He has done this despite facing a 31.5% double-team rate in 2024, highest among edge rushers on this list.

He generated a league-high 19.1% pressure rate last season and led the Cowboys with a 24.2% pressure share, the eighth-highest clip in the NFL. His pass rush win rate of 25.3% ranked second overall.

Parsons is the second player in NFL history to produce 12 or more sacks in each of his first four pro seasons, but sure let’s keep saying he isn’t a game wrecker for the Cowboys.

Colin Cowherd has said 100 times this summer the Cowboys should trade him because half of his career sacks were against the Giants and Commanders.

Like dude, they play them more than any other team. What do you want him to do?

I really hope the front office gets a contract done with Parsons before the start of the year so he can just play football and not have to worry about it anymore.

Yes, he is going to make the most money out of any non-quarterback, but that is what happens when you wait.

Once he signs, then TJ Watt will probably get even more. Heck, they better get it done before that, if not the Dallas Cowboys are going to have no money, and better make a run this year in the playoffs.

