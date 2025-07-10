Cowboys 2025 Rookie Drawing Comparisons to Big Time Players

The Dallas Cowboys may have struck gold with rookie running back Jaydon Blue, and it’s not just hype fueling the excitement.

Analysts and fans alike are beginning to draw comparisons between Blue and two of the NFL’s most explosive backs—Alvin Kamara of the Saints and De’Von Achane of the Dolphins.

From skillet to scheme fit, Blue possesses a rare blend of traits that could make him an immediate playmaker in the Dallas backfield.

Let’s dive into why Jaydon Blue’s game mirrors Kamara’s smooth versatility and Achane’s explosive burst, and why the Cowboys fans should be paying close attention.

Pass-Catching Versatility Like Alvin Kamara

Kamara has made a career out of being a mismatch nightmare—equally dangerous catching the ball as he is running it.

Blue brings that same natural receiving talent. At Texas, he routinely lined up in the slot, ran crisp routes, and made contested catches.

His hands are soft, and his ability to read leverage on linebackers gives him a leg up on typical rookie backs.

Under Brian Schottenheimer, who loves to get backs in space, Blue could be utilized like Kamara, especially on swing passes, screens, and option routes that allow him to shine against slower defenders.

Elite Speed and Acceleration Like De’Von Achane

If Kamara represents the smooth, all-round back, De’Von Achane represents elite track-level speed, and Blue has shades of that as well.

Achane averaged over 7 yards per touch in 2023 with Miami, often turning small creases into massive gains. Blue possesses a similar burst—when he plants and accelerates, defenders are instantly on their heels.

At 5’9”, 195 pounds, Blue has the frame and speed profile to emulate Achane’s role in Dallas: quick outside runs, motion sweeps, and mismatched wheel routes out of the backfield.

Lateral Agility and Contact Balance Like Kamara

One of the most underappreciated traits in both Kamara and Blue is their ability to make defenders miss without losing momentum.

Kamara is famous for his effortless side-steps and ability to glide through traffic. Blue, although leaner, shows similar wiggle and vision.

His cuts are instinctive, and he stays balanced after contact—an essential skill that separates playmakers from role players.

Explosive Potential Like Achane

Achane carved up defenses in Miami with his game-breaking speed and quick-cut ability. Jaydon brings the same home-run threat element to the Cowboys’ offense.

In college, he often broke off 30-to-40-yard runs off screen passes or outside zone plays.

With Dallas lacking a true speed threat out of the backfield since Tony Pollard’s departure, Blue could instantly become the spark plug.

Undervalued Draft Position, High Upside

Kamara was a third-round pick. Achane was a third-rounder. Blue was drafted even later in 2025, making him one of the biggest sleeper candidates in the class.

The Cowboys may have lucked into a steal, and just like Kamara and Achane, he’s in a perfect spot: a creative offense with a wide-open running back competition.

With Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders ahead of him, rookie Jaydon Blue won’t carry the early load, but he doesn’t have to.

Kamara didn’t start right away in New Orleans, and Achane was slowly integrated in Miami. Both exploded once their offenses tapped into their unique gifts, and Blue is poised to do the same.

Final Thoughts: Jaydon Blue Could Be the Cowboys’ Next Star

Jaydon Blue isn’t just a backup fighting for snaps—he’s a legitimate dual-threat weapon with the skill set of Alvin Kamara and the explosiveness of De’Von Achane.

If used creatively, he can give the Cowboys a modern offensive edge and become the x-factor this unit has lacked.

Don’t sleep on Jaydon Blue—he’s not just part of the future in Dallas. He could be the next rookie running back to take the NFL by storm.

